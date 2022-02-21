Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/20

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Larry, Darius Lawade (Time Served), 32, Drug Court
  • Lewis, Kawanda Michelle (Bonded Out), 41, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Prince, Dontavious Shamel (Bonded Out), 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Rodgers, James Andrew (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
  • Taylor, Jordan Keshion (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Multiple Substances/Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
  • Wilkerson, Marcus Idarius (In Jail), 24, Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Arnett, Roderick Berry (In Jail), 17, Theft By Taking
  • Hodges, Tyler Keundray (Housing for Stewart), 22, Housing for Stewart County
  • Rockwell, Mark Benjamin (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
  • Saliford, Dontae Lajuane (In Jail), 25, Possession of Marijuana

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/17

  • 1363 GA Hwy 19 South at 1:49 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Poole Gin House Road at 10:07 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 12:47 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Sumter Middle School at 12:54 p.m., Weapons at school
  • 129 Graystone Dr. at 1:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 271 S. Freeman Avenue at 2:21 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 1099 Middle River Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 3 at 3:58 p.m., Accident Report
  • Della Glass Rd. at 4:19 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 321 McMath Mill Rd. At GBI at 5:43 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 300 New Era Rd. at 8:45 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 578 Hwy 280 West at 11 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 180 Packing House Rd. at 1:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 103 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 1:32 a.m., Civil Matter

2/18

  • 108 Harper Subdivision at 2:18 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Pryor Cobb Rd. and Hwy 280 at 6:38 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • District Line Rd. about Middle River Rd. at 7:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 8:05 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 8:43 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 125 Lane Store Rd. at 2:59 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 613 Flintside Dr. at 3:18 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 229 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 4:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 25 at 6:05 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 8:09 p.m., Theft
  • 538 Highway 280 East at Lot 23 at 12:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/19

  • 138 North Village Dr. at 3:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 160 Sixth St. at Kates Country Store at 5:32 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 504 Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. A at 5:37 a.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 21 at 10:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 172 Gary Brewer Rd. at 2:40 p.m., Theft
  • 501 Arch Helm Rd. at 1:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/20

  • 3326 Lee St. Road and Bowen Rd. at 4:38 a.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 North at 11:03 a.m., Accident Report
  • 223 Franky Williams Rd. at Jimmy Carter Regional Airport at 2:18 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 210 Hospital St. at 4:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 138 Briar Patch Circle at 5:40 p.m., Accident Report
  • US Hwy 280 and Wise Rd. at 6:19 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 104A Freida Ln. at 7:01 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner

2/21

  • Basket Factory Dr. at 1:30 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Banks, Ebony Janae, 25, Disorderly Conduct
  • Dunning, Kentravious Dontrell, 17, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • Lopez Arreaga, Arely Marie, 40, Illegal Burning in City
  • Martinez, Aridana, 20, Disorderly Conduct
  • Pineda, Cayetano L, 42, Illegal Burning in City
  • Ross, Savon Malik, 24, Disorderly Condcut
  • Westbrook, Artraveus Brakewon, 25, Disorderly Conduct
  • Waters, Marc Anthony, 42, No Insurance
  • Goldman, Lisa L., 42, DUI-Refusal/Impeading the free flow of traffic/Expired License without proof of renewal
  • Wilson, Henry, 20, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/16

  • 1311 Crawford St. at 6:50 a.m., Civil Matter

2/17

  • 603A Eastview Circle Apartments at 1:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:04 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:13 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1506 East Forsyth St. at Roses Express at 3:24 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 901 Adderton St. at 4:40 p.m., Pointing or aiming a gun at another person
  • 311 Hosanna Circle at 5:35 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Suspicious Incident
  • 601 Hawkins St. at Family Dollar at 4:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 517 Sharon Dr. at 7:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 213 W. Lamar St. at 8:17 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Paatterson St. at North Jackson at 1:19 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Impeading the free flow of traffic/Expired License without proof of renewal

2/18

  • 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 at 10:08 a.m., Furnishing alcohol to person under 21
  • 1309 Douglas Circle at 12:16 p.m., Missing Person
  • 517 Hancock Dr. at 1:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1103 Turner St. at 4:58 p.m., Illegal Burning in the City
  • 513 S. Hampton St. at 5:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1209 Oak St. at 3:07 p.m., Illegal Burning in City
  • 609 Eastview Circle Apt. G at 10:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 225 S. Dudley St. at 6:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 407 Sheffield St. at 10:58 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday at 10:22 p.m., Stalking
  • Judy Lane at 10:58 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 203 Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. B at 5:07 p.m., Illegal Dumping/Illegal Burning in the City

2/19

  • 1011 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Pure Gas Station at 3:40 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 209 N. Lee St. at Railway Freight at 6:35 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
  • 415 E. Hill St. at 6:39 a.m., Entering Auto or other motor vehicle
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s at 8:08 a.m., Hit andrun/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Learning Lane at 1:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Dr. at 3:51 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • 104A Freida Ln. at 9:59 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
  • Rose Ave. at 10:53 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City

2/20

  • Railroad St. at Town Creek Circle at 1:32 a.m., Discharging Firearms on Sunday
  • Magnolia St. at South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:45 a.m., Driving without insurance
  • E. Furlow St. at 4:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 819 Mayo St. at Apt. B39 at 8:54 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 119 South Lee St. at APD at 3:25 p.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
  • 1301 Douglas Circle at 5:41 p.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • 1704 Allmond Dr. at 12:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 307 Judy Lane at 6:46 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 429Q Forrest Dr. at 10:32 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

 

 

 

 

 

