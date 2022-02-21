Area Beat Report 2/16 to 2/20
Published 1:10 pm Monday, February 21, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Larry, Darius Lawade (Time Served), 32, Drug Court
- Lewis, Kawanda Michelle (Bonded Out), 41, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Prince, Dontavious Shamel (Bonded Out), 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Rodgers, James Andrew (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
- Taylor, Jordan Keshion (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Multiple Substances/Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
- Wilkerson, Marcus Idarius (In Jail), 24, Theft By Deception – Felony
- Arnett, Roderick Berry (In Jail), 17, Theft By Taking
- Hodges, Tyler Keundray (Housing for Stewart), 22, Housing for Stewart County
- Rockwell, Mark Benjamin (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
- Saliford, Dontae Lajuane (In Jail), 25, Possession of Marijuana
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/17
- 1363 GA Hwy 19 South at 1:49 a.m., Welfare Check
- Poole Gin House Road at 10:07 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 12:47 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Sumter Middle School at 12:54 p.m., Weapons at school
- 129 Graystone Dr. at 1:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 271 S. Freeman Avenue at 2:21 p.m., Entering Auto
- 1099 Middle River Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 3 at 3:58 p.m., Accident Report
- Della Glass Rd. at 4:19 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 321 McMath Mill Rd. At GBI at 5:43 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 300 New Era Rd. at 8:45 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 578 Hwy 280 West at 11 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 180 Packing House Rd. at 1:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 103 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 1:32 a.m., Civil Matter
2/18
- 108 Harper Subdivision at 2:18 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Pryor Cobb Rd. and Hwy 280 at 6:38 a.m., Assist Motorist
- District Line Rd. about Middle River Rd. at 7:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 8:05 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 8:43 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 125 Lane Store Rd. at 2:59 p.m., Welfare Check
- 613 Flintside Dr. at 3:18 p.m., Identity Theft
- 229 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 4:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 25 at 6:05 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 8:09 p.m., Theft
- 538 Highway 280 East at Lot 23 at 12:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
2/19
- 138 North Village Dr. at 3:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 160 Sixth St. at Kates Country Store at 5:32 a.m., Civil Matter
- 504 Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. A at 5:37 a.m., Theft
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Marker 21 at 10:19 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 172 Gary Brewer Rd. at 2:40 p.m., Theft
- 501 Arch Helm Rd. at 1:13 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
2/20
- 3326 Lee St. Road and Bowen Rd. at 4:38 a.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 North at 11:03 a.m., Accident Report
- 223 Franky Williams Rd. at Jimmy Carter Regional Airport at 2:18 p.m., Entering Auto
- 210 Hospital St. at 4:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 Briar Patch Circle at 5:40 p.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 and Wise Rd. at 6:19 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 104A Freida Ln. at 7:01 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
2/21
- Basket Factory Dr. at 1:30 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Ebony Janae, 25, Disorderly Conduct
- Dunning, Kentravious Dontrell, 17, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- Lopez Arreaga, Arely Marie, 40, Illegal Burning in City
- Martinez, Aridana, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- Pineda, Cayetano L, 42, Illegal Burning in City
- Ross, Savon Malik, 24, Disorderly Condcut
- Westbrook, Artraveus Brakewon, 25, Disorderly Conduct
- Waters, Marc Anthony, 42, No Insurance
- Goldman, Lisa L., 42, DUI-Refusal/Impeading the free flow of traffic/Expired License without proof of renewal
- Wilson, Henry, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/16
- 1311 Crawford St. at 6:50 a.m., Civil Matter
2/17
- 603A Eastview Circle Apartments at 1:19 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:04 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:13 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1506 East Forsyth St. at Roses Express at 3:24 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 901 Adderton St. at 4:40 p.m., Pointing or aiming a gun at another person
- 311 Hosanna Circle at 5:35 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Suspicious Incident
- 601 Hawkins St. at Family Dollar at 4:54 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 517 Sharon Dr. at 7:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 213 W. Lamar St. at 8:17 p.m., Damage to Property
- Paatterson St. at North Jackson at 1:19 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Impeading the free flow of traffic/Expired License without proof of renewal
2/18
- 329 W. Lamar St. at 1800 at 10:08 a.m., Furnishing alcohol to person under 21
- 1309 Douglas Circle at 12:16 p.m., Missing Person
- 517 Hancock Dr. at 1:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1103 Turner St. at 4:58 p.m., Illegal Burning in the City
- 513 S. Hampton St. at 5:05 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1209 Oak St. at 3:07 p.m., Illegal Burning in City
- 609 Eastview Circle Apt. G at 10:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 225 S. Dudley St. at 6:39 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 407 Sheffield St. at 10:58 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday at 10:22 p.m., Stalking
- Judy Lane at 10:58 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 203 Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. B at 5:07 p.m., Illegal Dumping/Illegal Burning in the City
2/19
- 1011 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Pure Gas Station at 3:40 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 209 N. Lee St. at Railway Freight at 6:35 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Forgery
- 415 E. Hill St. at 6:39 a.m., Entering Auto or other motor vehicle
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s at 8:08 a.m., Hit andrun/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Learning Lane at 1:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mayo St. at Aaron Snipes Dr. at 3:51 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
- 104A Freida Ln. at 9:59 p.m., Terroristic threats and Acts
- Rose Ave. at 10:53 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
2/20
- Railroad St. at Town Creek Circle at 1:32 a.m., Discharging Firearms on Sunday
- Magnolia St. at South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:45 a.m., Driving without insurance
- E. Furlow St. at 4:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 819 Mayo St. at Apt. B39 at 8:54 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 119 South Lee St. at APD at 3:25 p.m., Recovered Property-Not Stolen
- 1301 Douglas Circle at 5:41 p.m., Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- 1704 Allmond Dr. at 12:30 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 307 Judy Lane at 6:46 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 429Q Forrest Dr. at 10:32 p.m., Disorderly Conduct