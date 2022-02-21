Five SGTC students to compete in State SkillsUSA competition

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Five South Georgia Technical College students will travel to Atlanta to the SkillsUSA Georgia Skills and Leadership Conference, February 24th – 26th, to vie for Georgia Postsecondary SkillsUSA titles in various competitions and have the opportunity to advance to the SkillsUSA national conference. The theme for the conference is “United as One.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skills service (including health) occupations. Hundreds of students participate in SkillsUSA local, regional and state-wide competitions. Only the first-place winners from each event advance to the national competition. The national competition will be held in Atlanta in June.

The five students representing South Georgia Technical College at the Georgia Skills and Leadership Conference include: Paula Coleman of Lilly, GA, SGTC Crisp County Criminal Justice student nominated by instructor Wanda Bishop; Kimberly Sadeck of Montezuma, Americus Criminal Justice student nominated by instructor Teresa McCook; Carson Innarino of Senoia, GA and Jonathan Large of Marianna, FL, Aviation Maintenance Technology students on the Americus campus nominated by Aviation Maintenance Instructors; and Kelli Reese of Ellaville, Americus welding student nominated by instructor Ted Eschmann.

Coleman will be competing in Prepared Speech, Innarino and Large will compete in the Aviation Maintenance Technology events, Rees is entered in the Welding Sculpture, and Sadecky will compete in the Job Interview event.

“SkillsUSA is a state and national organization where students compete and show off their skills,” said Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and SkillsUSA advisor Joshua Curtain. Students compete in program-specific skills as well as leadership skills such as job interviews, customer service, and extemporaneous speaking.

Three South Georgia Technical College students ranked nationally in the 2021 virtual SkillsUSA National Competition. Tison Smith of Leesburg, GA and Patrick Hortman of Ellaville, GA captured the Bronze medal in the national Additive Manufacturing competition and Jonathan Camp of Senoia, GA was one of nine finalists in the Aviation Maintenance Technology event.

SkillsUSA is another way South Georgia Technical College students prepare for success in the workplace. “The SkillsUSA competition awards validate the hands-on technical education that South Georgia Technical College provides. We are preparing individuals for the workforce. Each of the five students advancing to the state competition are already leaders and have demonstrated the top skills to compete state-wide and perhaps nationally against the best students in their field. We appreciate the time and effort that you have dedicated to these projects and also the guidance and support you received from your instructors to prepare for this competition,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.

South Georgia Technical College offers students the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing and dining, nationally recognized academics, intercollegiate athletics, and student activities. The college is currently registering students for an eight-week mini-mester that begins March 14th. Individuals wanting to jump start their career can apply and enroll in over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs.

Contact the SGTC admissions office in Americus at 229-931-2394 or in Crisp County at 229-271-4040. Students can apply online or receive more information at www.southgatech.edu. It is not too late. To sign up for SkillsUSA or to participate in other student activities contact: Josh Curtin at 229-931-2713 or Joshua.curtin@southgatech.edu.