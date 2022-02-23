Schley County Baseball Team improves to 3-0 with thrashing of Manchester

From Staff Reports

MANCESTER, GA – The Schley County Wildcats scored nine runs on 10 hits and took advantage of four MHS errors in their 9-1 victory over the Manchester Blue Devils on Tuesday, February 21.

With this win, the Wildcats improve to 3-0 on the young season.

Owen Lamb and Owen Shufflebarger each had multi-hit performances in this game. Lamb went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Shuffleberger went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jack Clark also had a productive day offensively for the Wildcats, as he jacked a solo home run over the right field wall in the top of the seventh inning. It was Clark’s only hit of the game, but it gave the Wildcats some insurance.

Ashton Raybon pitched six strong innings for SCHS. Raybon gave up only one run on five hits and struck out 12 MHS batters. Shufflebarger came on to pitch the seventh inning and gave up no runs, walked one and struck out one.

The Wildcats will try to extend their undefeated streak to four games when they travel over to Rochelle, GA to take on Wilcox County this evening at 6 p.m.