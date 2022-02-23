Updated Area Beat Report Feb 20-23
Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Pollard, Damian Dontel (In Jail), 37, Failure to obey stop sign/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 43, Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Janira Crystal (Bonded Out), 39, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office/Americus Pd Media Incident Reports
2/20
- 1329 GA Hwy 30 West at 1:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Dismuke St. at 9:11 a.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises – Prohibited
2/21
- Salter Mills at Pas Rd. at 3:40 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 225 Shaaban Subdivision at 9:17 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Basket Factory Dr. at 1:30 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Cartwright Rd. at Cartwright Rd. Extension at 9:07 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 609 GA Hwy 280 East at 10:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1709 GA Hwy 30 West at 1:33 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 207 Maple St. at 8:12 a.m., Animal Complaint
2/22
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 8:02 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 213 Brookwood Lane at 11:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 201 Silvan Dr. at 11:25 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 138 North Village Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 2 at 12:35 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 12:57 p.m., Information for officer
- Salter Mill Rd. at Arch Helms Rd. at 1:45 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 272 East Rockhill Dr. at 2:08 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 8:36 a.m., Criminal Trespass
Martin Marietta at 2:38 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
256B Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apts. at 9:22 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Harassing Communications
- 407 Cotton Ave. at Friendship Baptist Shelter at 2:40 p.m., Peeping Tom
- 819 Mayo St. at Apt. B-28 Verandah Apartments at 3:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1404 Felder St. at 3:18 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 247 Horton Dr. at 3:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1002 Douglas Dr. at 6:02 p.m., Civil Matter
- B819 Mayo St. at 6:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 9:53 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 520 West Church St. at 9:17 p.m., Domestic Dispute
2/23
- 864 US Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf at 1:04 a.m., Alarm Activation