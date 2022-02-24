SGTC’s Jacob Eubanks presented GADA automotive scholarship

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Automotive Technology student Jacob Eubanks of Americus was presented with the Georgia Automotive Dealers Association (GADA) scholarship recently by the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. SGTC President Dr. John Watford made the presentation.

Eubanks, who is a homeschooled, is a dual enrollment student in the SGTC Automotive Technology program. He was recommended for the scholarship by his instructor Brandon Dean. Eubanks will graduate from the Automotive Technology Program in May.

The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) recently committed $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation to fund scholarships for automotive and automotive collision and repair students attending TCSG colleges across the state. The scholarships are designed to promote careers in the automotive industry in Georgia.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, it is our pleasure to present you with the GADA scholarship,” said SGTC Vice President of Institutional Technology and Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird.

SGTC President Dr. John Watford thanked Eubanks for selecting South Georgia Tech and the Automotive Program to continue his education while he was still enrolled in high school. Instructor Brandon Dean also complimented Eubanks on his work ethics and academic performance in the classroom and in the lab. “He has been a joy to teach and I know he will make a great employee for someone in the automotive technology industry,” said Dean.

Eubanks is the son of Keith and Julie Eubanks in Americus. He chose to enroll in the Automotive Technology program at SGTC because that is the field that interests him. He plans to enroll in another program after graduation to expand his skill set and employability.