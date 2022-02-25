Lady Jets take on Andrew College in NJCAA Region XVII Tournament

From Staff Reports

ROME, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets will travel to Rome, GA to take on Andrew College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XVII Tournament at Georgia Highlands College on Friday, February 25th. Game time is 8 p.m.

The nationally ranked Lady Jets finished second in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) regular season behind the unbeaten Georgia Highlands Lady Charges. Both teams receive a bye in the quarterfinal round of the tournament due to finishing first and second in the conference. South Georgia Tech’s team is 12 – 3 and 25 – 5 and Georgia Highlands is 15 – 0 and 26 – 2.

In the quarter-final round, East Georgia State College defeated Central Georgia Tech 60 – 51 to advance to the semi-finals. They will face the top-ranked Georgia Highlands at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 25th. Andrew College defeated Albany Tech 61 – 53 to advance to the semi-finals against South Georgia Technical College.

The two winners will advance to the finals on Saturday, February 26th at 2 p.m. in Rome, GA, at Georgia Highlands. The winner of the NJCAA Region XVII tournament will host the winner of the NJCAA Region X in the Southern Regionals on Saturday, March 6th for the opportunity to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.