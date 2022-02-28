Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/28
Published 5:40 pm Monday, February 28, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bowens, Joe Anquan (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to Appear
- Dimarzo, Christina Marie ((Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol
- Haas-Hamblen, Samuel A. (Bonded Out), 31, DUI-Alcohol/drugs – Refusal
- Harvey, Michael D. (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
- Jones, Bridgett Nichole (In Jail), 32, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
- Sims, Medrekious Jennard (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to obey stop sign/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
- Smith, Dennis Howard (In Jail), 28, Failure to Maintain Lane/Endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
- Todd, Stephanie Ann (In Jail), 38, Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Reckless Driving/DUI-Drugs/Alcohol
- Wright, Tevin James (In Jail), 28, Sentenced to serve five days
- Farr, Ryan Daniel (In Jail), 30, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession of drug-related objects/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Possession of controlled substance – Marijuana
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/24
- 554 Lower Forks Rd. at 10:22 a.m., Animal Complaint
- SGT Parkway about Bumphead Rd. at 12:27 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:27 p.m., Lost or stolen Tag report
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:09 p.m., Lost or stolen Tag report
- Graystone and Mask Rd. at 10:11 p.m., Warning in reference to expired registration
- 103 Fieldstone Dr. at 10:43 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- 314 Hwy 49 South at 1:02 a.m., Welfare Check
- 600 Thrasher Rd. at 1:16 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
2/25
- Lamar Rd. at MP 6 at 8:37 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Sumter Middle School at 10:56 a.m., Student possessing Marijuana
- 323 Fish Rd. in Cobb, GA at 11:59 a.m., Theft
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:34 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 20 at 2:54 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 220 Academy St. at 9:35 p.m., Forgery
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at 11:23 p.m., Shots Fired
- 405 North Spring Creek Circle at 7:22 a.m., Identity Theft
- 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 8:13 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 859 McMath Mill Rd. Lot B at 8:24 a.m., Welfare Check
- 138 Allen Chapel Rd. at 5:07 p.m., Welfare Check
- 606 Eastview Circle at 4:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
2/26
- 429 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:05 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 2007 Hwy 19 South at 1:28 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 173 Dan Reeves Rd. at 9:37 p.m., Fight
- 111 Rockdale Sub Loop at 8:30 a.m., Vehicle Theft
- 522 Hwy 280 West at 4:06 p.m., Information for officer
- 826 McMath Mill Rd. Ext. at 4:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
- South Lee St. about University Station at 12:04 a.m., Warning for suspended registration
2/27
- 175 Overlook Rd. at 5:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 131 W. Rockhill Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Theft
- 101 W. Ellaville St. at 10:26 p.m., Burglary
- 605 North Spring Creek Circle at County Attorney Office at 10:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
- DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. and Highway 280 at 10:34 p.m., Loud Music
- US Hwy 19 and W. Lamar St. at 11:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Canceled registration
- 159 Bumphead Rd. at 11:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Harvey, Michael D, 45, DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Impeading the free flow of traffic
- Maxwell, Breaunna Deshontae, 25, Theft By Shoplifting
- Munns, Antorie De’Rell, 31, Theft By Shoplifting
- Wright, Shaniya Latrice, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
- Banks, Zyrhea Tyonne, 22, Theft By Shoplifting
- Gardner, Lawarrior Charles, 44, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Harpe, Jada Cyterial, 21, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Harassing Communications
- Neal, Ronnie, 59, Theft By Shoplifting
- Strickland, Wallace Eric, 37, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance – Possession with intent/Possession of drug-related objects/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Possession of controlled substance – Marijuana
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
2/24
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:06 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:12 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:17 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., Contempt of Court
- William B. King Dr. at 9:55 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Felder St. at Apt. B at 11:04 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Elm Ave. at 11:06 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Lamar St. at Prince St. at 12:59 p.m., Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession of drug-related objects/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Possession of controlled substance – Marijuana
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Barnum Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
- East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:06 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Bessie Mays Circle at 5:04 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- William B. King Dr. at 6:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- GA State Route 3 at West Lester St. at 9:57 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Ridgeway dr. at 8:07 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Eastview Circle at 9:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Cotton Ave. at W. Forsyth St. at 10:17 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. 203 at 10:46 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to children in third degree/Simple Battery
- Hancock Dr. at 8:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- South Jackson St. at 11:01 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
2/25
- 1103 Felder St. at 3:35 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 421 South Lee St. at 8:49 a.m., Fire on private lots
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:12 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- N. Lee St. at Masonic St. at 11:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 242C South Dudley St. at 3:15 p.m., Drugs – Manufacturing, distributing and delivering
- 1602 Crawford St. at 3:25 p.m., Dumping or depositing of Litter
- Crawford St. at 4:43 p.m., Reckless Driving/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/DUI
- Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:39 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:34 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Upper River Rd. at 7:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 63B Masonic St. at 9:53 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 220 Academy St. at 8:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 405A Bessie Mays Circle at 10:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Furlow St. at 11:11 p.m., DUI/Failure to yield when turning left/Driving without a valid license
- 1306 Douglas Circle at 11:38 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1119A Magnolia St. at 9:29 a.m., Harassing Communications
2/26
- South Jackson St. at Old Furlow School property at 8:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 141 Court B Apt. B at 1:05 a.m., Simple Battery
- Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:02 a.m., DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 1034 Elm Ave. at 3:58 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 702C Davenport St. at 2:52 p.m., Damage to Property
- 119 Ashby St. at 3:45 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 213 Columbia Avenue at 6:04 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes at 9:56 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Oglethorpe Avenue at Douglas Circle at 9:57 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
2/27
- 1533 S. Lee St. at 1:12 a.m., DUI-Refusal
- Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St. at 3:06 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
- Wildwood Circle at 12:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 105 Rucker St. at Madea’s at 2:43 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 512 Sharon Dr. at 3:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 531 East Jefferson St. at 3:44 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Brady Rd. at 6:20 p.m., Aid to other agency
- 1321 E. Lamar St. at 9:39 p.m., Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct
- 220 Tripp St. at Hardees at 10:55 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm