Area Beat Report 2/25 to 2/28

Published 5:40 pm Monday, February 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bowens, Joe Anquan (Bonded Out), 31, Failure to Appear
  • Dimarzo, Christina Marie ((Bonded Out), 30, DUI-Alcohol
  • Haas-Hamblen, Samuel A. (Bonded Out), 31, DUI-Alcohol/drugs – Refusal
  • Harvey, Michael D. (Bonded Out), 45, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
  • Jones, Bridgett Nichole (In Jail), 32, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
  • Sims, Medrekious Jennard (Bonded Out), 28, Failure to obey stop sign/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
  • Smith, Dennis Howard (In Jail), 28, Failure to Maintain Lane/Endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs/DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Todd, Stephanie Ann (In Jail), 38, Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Reckless Driving/DUI-Drugs/Alcohol
  • Wright, Tevin James (In Jail), 28, Sentenced to serve five days
  • Farr, Ryan Daniel (In Jail), 30, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession of drug-related objects/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Possession of controlled substance – Marijuana

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/24

  • 554 Lower Forks Rd. at 10:22 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • SGT Parkway about Bumphead Rd. at 12:27 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:27 p.m., Lost or stolen Tag report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:09 p.m., Lost or stolen Tag report
  • Graystone and Mask Rd. at 10:11 p.m., Warning in reference to expired registration
  • 103 Fieldstone Dr. at 10:43 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 314 Hwy 49 South at 1:02 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 600 Thrasher Rd. at 1:16 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/25

  • Lamar Rd. at MP 6 at 8:37 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Sumter Middle School at 10:56 a.m., Student possessing Marijuana
  • 323 Fish Rd. in Cobb, GA at 11:59 a.m., Theft
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:34 p.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 20 at 2:54 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 220 Academy St. at 9:35 p.m., Forgery
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South at 11:23 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 405 North Spring Creek Circle at 7:22 a.m., Identity Theft
  • 138 Bob Dodson Rd. at 8:13 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 859 McMath Mill Rd. Lot B at 8:24 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 138 Allen Chapel Rd. at 5:07 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 606 Eastview Circle at 4:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

2/26

  • 429 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:05 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 2007 Hwy 19 South at 1:28 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 173 Dan Reeves Rd. at 9:37 p.m., Fight
  • 111 Rockdale Sub Loop at 8:30 a.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 522 Hwy 280 West at 4:06 p.m., Information for officer
  • 826 McMath Mill Rd. Ext. at 4:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • South Lee St. about University Station at 12:04 a.m., Warning for suspended registration

2/27

  • 175 Overlook Rd. at 5:07 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 131 W. Rockhill Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Theft
  • 101 W. Ellaville St. at 10:26 p.m., Burglary
  • 605 North Spring Creek Circle at County Attorney Office at 10:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. and Highway 280 at 10:34 p.m., Loud Music
  • US Hwy 19 and W. Lamar St. at 11:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Canceled registration
  • 159 Bumphead Rd. at 11:43 p.m., Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Harvey, Michael D, 45, DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Impeading the free flow of traffic
  • Maxwell, Breaunna Deshontae, 25, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Munns, Antorie De’Rell, 31, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Wright, Shaniya Latrice, 18, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Banks, Zyrhea Tyonne, 22, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Gardner, Lawarrior Charles, 44, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Harpe, Jada Cyterial, 21, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Harassing Communications
  • Neal, Ronnie, 59, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Strickland, Wallace Eric, 37, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance – Possession with intent/Possession of drug-related objects/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Possession of controlled substance – Marijuana

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

2/24

  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 9:06 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 9:12 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:17 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • William B. King Dr. at 9:55 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Felder St. at Apt. B at 11:04 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Elm Ave. at 11:06 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Lamar St. at Prince St. at 12:59 p.m., Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamines/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession of drug-related objects/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies/Possession of controlled substance – Marijuana
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 1:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Barnum Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:06 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 5:04 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • William B. King Dr. at 6:23 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • GA State Route 3 at West Lester St. at 9:57 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Ridgeway dr. at 8:07 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Eastview Circle at 9:52 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Cotton Ave. at W. Forsyth St. at 10:17 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Bessie Mays Circle at Apt. 203 at 10:46 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to children in third degree/Simple Battery
  • Hancock Dr. at 8:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • South Jackson St. at 11:01 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

2/25

  • 1103 Felder St. at 3:35 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 421 South Lee St. at 8:49 a.m., Fire on private lots
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 11:12 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • N. Lee St. at Masonic St. at 11:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 242C South Dudley St. at 3:15 p.m., Drugs – Manufacturing, distributing and delivering
  • 1602 Crawford St. at 3:25 p.m., Dumping or depositing of Litter
  • Crawford St. at 4:43 p.m., Reckless Driving/Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/DUI
  • Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:39 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:34 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Upper River Rd. at 7:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 63B Masonic St. at 9:53 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 220 Academy St. at 8:55 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 405A Bessie Mays Circle at 10:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Furlow St. at 11:11 p.m., DUI/Failure to yield when turning left/Driving without a valid license
  • 1306 Douglas Circle at 11:38 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 1119A Magnolia St. at 9:29 a.m., Harassing Communications

2/26

  • South Jackson St. at Old Furlow School property at 8:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 141 Court B Apt. B at 1:05 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Highway 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:02 a.m., DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 1034 Elm Ave. at 3:58 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 702C Davenport St. at 2:52 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 119 Ashby St. at 3:45 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 213 Columbia Avenue at 6:04 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes at 9:56 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at Douglas Circle at 9:57 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud

2/27

  • 1533 S. Lee St. at 1:12 a.m., DUI-Refusal
  • Tripp St. at E. Forsyth St. at 3:06 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Impeading traffic flow in passing lane
  • Wildwood Circle at 12:31 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 105 Rucker St. at Madea’s at 2:43 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 512 Sharon Dr. at 3:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 531 East Jefferson St. at 3:44 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Brady Rd. at 6:20 p.m., Aid to other agency
  • 1321 E. Lamar St. at 9:39 p.m., Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct
  • 220 Tripp St. at Hardees at 10:55 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm

 

 

 

