Sumter Cycling to host Saturday Ride on Saturday, March 5

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Cyclists can once again take advantage of the beautiful spring weather by participating in Sumter Cycling’s first monthly Saturday Ride this Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m. The ride will begin at Easterlin’s Country Store in Andersonville. Riders can choose between two rides: a 13-mile route and a 23-mile route.

After the ride, riders can enjoy taco soup at Easterlin’s Country Store, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

Also, Americus and Sumter County are preparing a five-year update to their joint comprehensive plan. Residents are invited to share input on community needs & opportunities, goals, preferred land use, and a work program to guide local government decision-making.

This is an opportunity to emphasize the importance of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to make active transportation more accessible.

Join an online session at https://tinyurl.com/AmericusSumterPlan (Meeting ID 878 3116 2803 & Passcode 587146) on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday at 6:30 pm. Or dial in by phone at 312-626-6799, using the same Meeting ID above. Call 706-660-5374 with questions.