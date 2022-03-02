Area Beat Report March 1

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Jonathan Tremeaine, 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemanor
  • Colson, Zakya Janay, 19, Purchase, Consumption or possession by or for underage person
  • Davis, De’Shuntae Samonne, 29, Criminal Trespass
  • Hooks, Chinique Shantell, 43, Disorderly Conduct
  • Jackson, Shabreka Denise, 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No Insurance
  • Lusane, Eddie Lee, 23, Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

3/1

  • Rucker St. at Roney St. at 9:19 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No Insurance
  • 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 10:19 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 206A 16th Green at 12:29 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • E. Forsyth St. at Tripp St. at 4:15 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 127B Cherokee St. at 5:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 400 Tripp St. at 7:19 p.m., Purchase, Consumption or possession by or for underage person
  • 923 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:55 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 202B GA Hwy 280 West at Gas and Go at 10:53 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 119 w. Church St. at 10:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed

 

 

More Local News

Aviation Maintenance graduate Terry Thomas thankful for career opportunities provided by SGTC education

Area Beat Report Feb 28 to March 1

Sumter Cycling to host Saturday Ride on Saturday, March 5

Georgia Power sponsors Internship Coordination meeting with educational partners

Print Article