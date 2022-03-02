GSW men’s basketball season comes to an end with loss to Augusta in PBC Tournament

From Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Basketball Team (GSW) was eliminated from the Peach Belt Conference tournament on Tuesday night, March 1 when the Hurricanes fell to Augusta University 89-66 in the first round of the tournament. With the loss, GSW concludes its season with an overall record of 10-17 and a PBC record of 6-12.

The Hurricanes held a 38-30 lead at the half, but with a depleted roster having just eight players available, GSW ran out of gas in the second half finished the game with just five players due to foul trouble. The Jaguars shot 69.0% from the field in the second half and had ten made threes.

Jacorie Archie led the team with 20 points, followed by Augusta native Kahlon Whitley and Jamari Dean who finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Hurricanes graduate three seniors, Donte Tatum, Kahlon Whitley, and Jacorie Archie with Freshman Jarrett Adderton finishing the season as the team leader in points.