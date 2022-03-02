Southland Academy Baseball Team opens 2022 season with win over Trinity Christian

AMERICUS – the Southland Academy Raider baseball team (SAR) got its season started off on a positive note with a 10-7 victory over Trinity Christian of Dublin, GA (TCS) on Tuesday, March 1 at Southland Academy.

The Raiders scored 10 runs on 11 hits and took advantage of two errors committed by the Crusaders.

SAR infielder Greer Hagerson spearheaded the Raiders’ offensive attack by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, two singles and three runs scored. Shortstop Henry Johnson, centerfielder Caleb Law and catcher Will Godwin also had multi-hit performances in this game for SAR. Johnson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Godwin went 2 for 3 with a double, a single and one RBI and Law went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Chase Ledger got the start on the hill for the Raiders and was solid through the first three innings. Ledger gave up one run on two hits and struck out six TCS batters. Perry Usher came on in relief of Ledger, but had a more difficult time in his two innings of work. Usher gave up four runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three. Hagerson was the third and final pitcher used by SAR. In the final two innings, he gave up two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out four.

The Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Hagerson led off the frame by reaching on an error and Scout Luvin would later drive home Hagerson on a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game. After a single by Law and a walk to Hudson Collins from TCS starting pitcher Nathan Sumner, Henry Johnson drove in Law on an RBI single. Chase Ledger then drew a walk to load the bases and Usher drove in Collins when he was hit by a pitch.

The Crusaders responded with a run in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Ryan Flanders, but the Raiders responded with three more runs on four hits in the bottom of the third, including doubles from Hagerson and Godwin.

TCS still wouldn’t go away, however, as Kyle Currie drove in a run on an RBI triple and Zack White followed that up with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning, making the score 6-3 in favor of the Raiders.

However, SAR countered with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Hagerson singled, Godwin drew a walk and Luvin reached on an error to load the bases for Caleb Law. Law then took advantage by driving in Hagerson on an RBI single. Hudson Collins then took one for the team, as he was hit by a pitch that allowed courtesy runner Travis Pennington to score from third, making the score 8-3 SAR.

The Crusaders responded with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to close the gap to 8-6, but SAR got the two insurance runs they needed in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on second and third with one out, Caleb Law grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Pennington to score and Luvin would later score on a wild pitch. The Crusaders threatened in the top of the seventh when Hagerson walked in a run with two outs, but he was able to get Ben Helton to line out to center field to end the game.

Kyle Currie led the Crusaders’ attack by going 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. With the loss, TCS is now 4-1 on the season.

The Raiders (1-0) will try for their second straight win when they travel down to Albany to take on Deerfield-Windsor on Thursday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.