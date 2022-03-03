Area Beat Report March 1 to March 3

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Burton, Kendrick Marcell, 37, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Harper, Erica Patrice, 29, Theft By Shoplifting/Contempt of Court
  • Lusane, Eddie Lee, 23, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

3/1

  • 78B Barbara Battle Way at 4:53 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts

3/2

  • 611 Hancock Dr. at 7:47 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 519 Harrold Avenue at 9:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 233 W. Dodson St. at 9:37 a.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a felony
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:50 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Anderson St. at Mitchell St. at 11:58 a.m., Public Indecency
  • 202 US Hwy 19 South at Gas N Go at 12:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 319 Pecan Dr. at 2:06 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 203 Smith St. at 4:59 p.m., Transmission of photos/videos depicting inappropriate material
  • Lewis Lowe Ct. at 8:03 p.m., Robbery
  • East Lamar St. at 11:25 p.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Rose Avenue at 2:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Crawley St. at 1:01 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass

