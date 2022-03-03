Area Beat Report March 1 to March 3
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Burton, Kendrick Marcell, 37, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Harper, Erica Patrice, 29, Theft By Shoplifting/Contempt of Court
- Lusane, Eddie Lee, 23, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/1
- 78B Barbara Battle Way at 4:53 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
3/2
- 611 Hancock Dr. at 7:47 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 519 Harrold Avenue at 9:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 233 W. Dodson St. at 9:37 a.m., Criminal Attempt to Commit a felony
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:50 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Anderson St. at Mitchell St. at 11:58 a.m., Public Indecency
- 202 US Hwy 19 South at Gas N Go at 12:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 319 Pecan Dr. at 2:06 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 203 Smith St. at 4:59 p.m., Transmission of photos/videos depicting inappropriate material
- Lewis Lowe Ct. at 8:03 p.m., Robbery
- East Lamar St. at 11:25 p.m., DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Rose Avenue at 2:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Crawley St. at 1:01 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 126 US Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:52 a.m., Criminal Trespass