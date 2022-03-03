GACE Virtual Career Scheduled for April 6

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is partnering with over 40 colleges and universities across the state of Georgia this year to hold the GACE (Georgia Association of Colleges and Employers) Virtual Statewide Career Fair on Wednesday, April 6, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This virtual event is open to students and alumni from South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) and other participating schools.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for students seeking internships or jobs to connect with employers from across Georgia. Graduate schools also participate in this event.

Registration is required to participate, and professional attire is encouraged. Prospective employees should also be sure their resumes are up to date. For more details and registration information, visit https://www.gace.org/event-4520240.

GACE strives to provide a link between employers and career services officials, provide professional development, promote professional and ethical standards, and foster relationships among employers and career services professionals.

SGTC’s Career Services Department provides information on internships and employment opportunities, allowing students and graduates to make make-to-face contact with potential employers. To learn more about SGTC Career Services, contact Cynthia Carter at ccarter@southgatech.edu.