Two SGTC students qualify for national SkillsUSA competition

From Staff Reports

ATLANTA – Three South Georgia Technical College students won gold and silver medals at the State SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta recently and two of those students will now advance to the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta June 20th – 24th. Aviation Maintenance Technology’s Jonathan Large of Marianna, FL, and Criminal Justice Technology’s Kimberly Sadecky of Montezuma, captured Gold medals or first place medals and will now advance to the national competition.

Five SGTC students were nominated by their instructors to compete in the state SkillsUSA event in Atlanta against the other top students from around the state in various categories. In addition to the two Gold medals, Aviation Maintenance’s Carson Innarino of Senoia, GA, finished with a silver medal.

The other SGTC students who represented their programs at the competition which featured hundreds of students from across the state were: Paula Coleman of Lilly, GA, and Kelli Rees of Ellaville. Coleman, a SGTC Crisp County Criminal Justice student nominated by instructor Wanda Bishop, competed in the Prepared Speech event. Rees, an Americus Precision Machining and Manufacturing student, was nominated by instructor Chad Brown. She is a recent graduate of the welding program and competed in Welding Sculpture competition.

“We are very proud of each of these students,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “To be nominated and qualify to represent the college as one of the best from South Georgia Technical College is an honor. To be singled out further with a gold or silver medal is outstanding.”

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skills service (including health) occupations. Hundreds of students participate in SkillsUSA local, regional and state-wide competitions. Only the first-place winners from each event advance to the national competition. The theme for the Georgia conference was “United as One.”

In addition to the program-specific skills competitions, students are also encouraged to attend leadership building seminars that will help them be better prepared to enter the workforce.

Three South Georgia Technical College students ranked nationally in the 2021 virtual SkillsUSA National Competition. Tison Smith of Leesburg, GA and Patrick Hortman of Ellaville, GA captured the Bronze medal in the national Additive Manufacturing competition and Jonathan Camp of Senoia, GA was one of nine finalists in the Aviation Maintenance Technology event.

SkillsUSA is another way South Georgia Technical College students prepare for success in the workplace. “The SkillsUSA competition awards validate the hands-on technical education that South Georgia Technical College provides. We are preparing individuals for the workforce. We appreciate the time and effort these students have dedicated to their projects and also the guidance and support provided by the instructors to prepare them for this competition,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford.

