Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/7
Published 6:47 pm Monday, March 7, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bolden, Dontravion Zacarron (In Jail), 21, Watching video/Movie on telecommunication device
- Chambliss, Dexter (In Jail), 37, Simple Battery – Family Violence/theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
- Evans, Ke’Darrious Jamere (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct
- Allen, Destiny Hope (In Jail), 22, Driving while unlicensed/Taillight lenses required/Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Drugs/Driver Use Due Care
- Jones, James Leon (Bonded Out), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Taillight lenses required/Seat Belt Violation/Driver Use Due Care/Possession of open alcohol container
- Miller, Savannah Star (In Jail), 30, Public Drunkenness
- Perry, Robert Aris (In Jail), 58, Simple Battery
- Smith, James Frederick (In Jail), 61, Probation Violation
- Stephens, Quincy Kanta (Rebook), 41, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Reckless Driving/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft by Receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor/Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Driver Use Due Care/Possession of open alcohol container/Seat Belt Violation/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, Canceled or revoked registration/Failure to maintain insurance/Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent/Expired or no registration or title/Affray (Fighting)
- Toms, Christopher Stephens (Bonded Out), 41, Failure to Maintain Lane/Seat Belt Violation/DUI-Alcohol/Expired or no registration or title
- Tyson, Daron Lamar (In Jail), 21, Citation for Speeding/Possession and use of drug-related objects
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/3
- Middle River Rd. and District Line Rd. at 3:20 a.m., Loud Music
- Pryor Cobb Rd. at US Hwy 280 East at 7:52 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 8:47 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter Middle School at 1:04 p.m., Affray/Disruption at Public School
- US Hwy 280 East at Luke St. at 2:52 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 246 Upper River Rd. at 3:56 p.m., Civil Matter
- 361 McMath Mill Rd. at Trans Waster at 6:15 p.m., Theft of Lost/Stolen Property
- US Hwy 19 North at MM 16 at 7:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 30 and Lasco Harvey Rd. at 8:09 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 1994 GA Hwy 308 at 8:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 377 Magnolia Spring Rd. at 8:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
3/4
- GA Hwy 19 South at Old Dawson Rd. at 9:51 a.m., Warning for hands free device
- US Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 10 a.m., Warning for stop sign violation
- GA Hwy 308 at GA Hwy 49 South at 12:50 p.m., Written warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South at 1:12 p.m., Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 9 at 1:19 p.m., Construction site speed violation
- 132 Stonewall Dr. at 2:35 p.m., Information for officer
- 122 Lexington Circle at Lot 24 at 2:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 17 at 3:52 p.m., Entering Auto
- District Line Rd. about Upper River Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Speeding
- 140 Williams Rd. at 3:55 p.m., 911 Hangup
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 4:31 p.m., Warning for stop sign violation and for having no license on person
- Hwy 118 at Lower Forks Rd. at 4:59 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 130 Santa Rosa Dr. at 7:48 p.m., Loud Music
- 147 Canty Dr. at 8:11 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 613 Flintside Dr. at 9:55 p.m., Shots Fired
- 140B Lonnie Lane at 1:12 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 108 South ML Hudson at 1:55 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
3/5
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 3:44 a.m., Trouble Unknown
- GA Hwy 27 and Mile Marker 20 at 3:52 a.m., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Post seven at 8:07 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 127 Mills Road at 9:20 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 149 South Village Dr. at 11:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 30 West about Mile Post five at 1:45 p.m., Traffic Stop – Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 8 at 2:52 p.m.,. Traffic Stop – Warning for speeding and tag cover
- 528 Hwy 49 South at 6:33 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 8:10 p.m., Information for officer
- 313 Tim Tucker Rd. at 8:39 p.m., Accident Report
- 124 Sylvan Place at 9:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 159 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 11:04 p.m., Loud Music
3/6
- 116 Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 12:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 628 GA Hwy 118 at 12:52 p.m., Accident Report
- 1132 Cobb Cheek Rd. at 3:36 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 139 Vanessa Lane at 8:05 p.m., Burglary
- 1617 East Lamar St. at the Baldwin Agency at 12:04 a.m., Alarm Activation
3/7
- 116 Hwy 30 West at 3:59 a.m., Fight
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Davis, Laray G, 48, Disorderly Conduct
- Yancie, Chatley Latrice, 33, Disorderly Conduct
- Davis, De’Shauntae Sammone, 29, Driving while license susopended or revoked
- Gooch, Shabretta Symone, 29, Contempt of Court
- Jackson, Kenyetta, 49, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- McCray, Timothy Markus, 20, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Preaster, Jerome Muhammad, 36, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- Wilborn, Jakeria Juanae, 20, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/3
- 1403 N. Lee St. at 4:08 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1512 N. MLK Blvd. at Skyland Motel at 12:54 a.m., Hit and Run resulting in serious injury
- 1206 Crawford St. at 10:15 a.m., Family Violence/theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
- 1321 E. Lamar St. at Dairy Queen at 12:01 a.m., Simple Battery
- 609 Lambert St. at 2:29 p.m., Animal Complaint/Restraint of Dogs
- Mayo St. at 10:48 a.m., Welfare Check
- 1101 South MLK J Blvd. at Danfair Foods at 3:53 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1205 South MLK Blvd. at Quality Inn at 3:34 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 103 Country Club Dr. at 5:14 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 101B Eastview Apartments at 10:31 p.m., Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Simple battery/Intercepting Calls
3/4
- 821 Ridge St. at 12:23 a.m., 12:23 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 102 Mill Creek Rd. at 2:34 a.m., Runaway Juvenile
- 106B Bill Cross St. at 12:57 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- East Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 10:31 a.m., Citation for Speeding/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Controlled Substance/Marijuana
- 1711 East Lamar St. at 3:41 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 917 Ridge St. at 4:57 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 128 East Forsyth St. at 6:31 p.m., Hit and Run: duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 810 S. MLK Junior Blvd. at Precision Automotive at 1:42 a.m., Criminal Trespass
3/5
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 3:30 a.m., Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 422 Southerfield Rd. at Randall’s Auto Shop at Criminal Trespass
- East Forsyth St. at North Lee St. at 12:44 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- 103 Peachtree St. at 2:51 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 4:24 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- 1690 East Lamar St. at 1:51 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- 107 Prince St. at 6:38 p.m., Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 6:41 p.m., Following too closely/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/Reckless Driving/Driving too fast for conditions/Tag Registration Requirements/Headlight Requirements/No Motorcycle insurance/No Helmet/Driving without a valid license/No break lights or working turn signals
- 107 Norman Cole St. at midnight at Aggravated Assault
- 120 W. Church St. at 12:03 a.m., Public Drunkenness
3/6
- 323 West Forsyth St. at Lounge 323 at 12:03 a.m., Engaging in, promoting and Encouraging fighting/Domestic Disturbance with injuries
- Rucker St. at N. Jackson St. at 4:17 a.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- Bessie Mays Circle at Bill Cross Rd. at 4:46 a.m., Discharging firearms in the city
- Ashby St. at N. Lee St. at 11:09 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Rees St. at East Forsyth St. at 2:16 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:48 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:11 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 113 Magnolia Court Apt. H at 5:10 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children – Third Degree
- 701 Davenport St. Apt. B2 at 9:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1302 Ridge St. at 10:26 p.m., Assault and Battery