Area Beat Report March 7, 2022
Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ferrell, Ellis Jaquan (In Jail), 18, Failure to Appear
- Murphy, Cameron Quran (In Jail), Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
3/7
- 116 Hwy 30 West at 3:59 a.m., Fight
- 171 Lakeshore Dr. at 9:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:02 a.m., Failure to register as sex offender
- 386 Hwy 280 West at Lot 1 at 12:36 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 401 Waymon St. at Boys and Girls Club at 2:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 170 Harper Subdivision Rd. at 2:49 p.m., Damage to Property
- Sumter County at 3:40 p.m., Information for officer/loss or theft of a Taurus Judge Revolver
- 807 Flintside Dr. at 4:33 p.m., Battery – Family Violence
- 536 Perry Brothers at 4:46 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
- 102 Bailey Avenue at 4:59 p.m., Exploitation and intimidation of disabled
- Grover Dr. and Brick Yard Rd. at 8:56 p.m., Racing/Drag Racing
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Bowman, Jeremiah Michael, 35, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
3/7
- 1010 North Lee St. at 1:28 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 63B Masonic St. at 4:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Mitchell St. at Anderson St. at 6:50 a.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Failure to report accident with injuries
- 103 Magnolia Court Apt. F at 7:17 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 709 Magnolia St. at Magnolia Laundry at 10:44 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree – Felony
- 134 Thomas Dr. at Parker’s Heating and Air at 10:20 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 118 Sharon Dr. at 4:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 260A Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 10:43 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- JR Campbell at 11:42 p.m., Traffic Stop – Headlight violation