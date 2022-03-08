Area Beat Report March 7, 2022

Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Ferrell, Ellis Jaquan (In Jail), 18, Failure to Appear
  • Murphy, Cameron Quran (In Jail), Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report

3/7

  • 116 Hwy 30 West at 3:59 a.m., Fight
  • 171 Lakeshore Dr. at 9:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:02 a.m., Failure to register as sex offender
  • 386 Hwy 280 West at Lot 1 at 12:36 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 401 Waymon St. at Boys and Girls Club at 2:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 170 Harper Subdivision Rd. at 2:49 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Sumter County at 3:40 p.m., Information for officer/loss or theft of a Taurus Judge Revolver
  • 807 Flintside Dr. at 4:33 p.m., Battery – Family Violence
  • 536 Perry Brothers at 4:46 p.m., Aggravated Stalking
  • 102 Bailey Avenue at 4:59 p.m., Exploitation and intimidation of disabled
  • Grover Dr. and Brick Yard Rd. at 8:56 p.m., Racing/Drag Racing

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Bowman, Jeremiah Michael, 35, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

3/7

  • 1010 North Lee St. at 1:28 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 63B Masonic St. at 4:44 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Mitchell St. at Anderson St. at 6:50 a.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Failure to report accident with injuries
  • 103 Magnolia Court Apt. F at 7:17 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 709 Magnolia St. at Magnolia Laundry at 10:44 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree – Felony
  • 134 Thomas Dr. at Parker’s Heating and Air at 10:20 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 118 Sharon Dr. at 4:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 260A Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 10:43 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • JR Campbell at 11:42 p.m., Traffic Stop – Headlight violation

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report 3/3 to 3/7

Coach Clifford Fedd ready to “Bring the Hammer” and restore “Panther Pride” to Sumter County Football

Area Beat Report March 1 to March 3

Two SGTC students qualify for national SkillsUSA competition

Print Article