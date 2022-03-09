South Georgia Tech WIOA graduate grateful for education and employment

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Terrellis Lamar of Americus graduated from the South Georgia Technical College Welding program in 2020 and is grateful for the education, job opportunities, and assistance that he received from the college and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Lamar has been employed at Big Tex Trailers in Cordele as a welder for the past two years and came back to visit WIOA Coordinator Sandhya Muljibhai and thank her and the college for the support that he received while he was a student. He is also considering returning to South Georgia Tech to enroll in another program to expand his knowledge and skills.

“I am so grateful for the WIOA program,” said Terrellis Lamar. “This was a big help. I was able to purchase tools and educational supplies and I also received weekly support to help with the gas to get back and forth to college.”

Then Lamar smiled and said with affection in his voice, “Ms. Minnie Williamson (retired WIOA Assistant) might have even had to get on to me once or twice about my attendance, but I needed it. That’s the reason I loved South Georgia Technical College. People were willing to help me when I needed it.”

Just as he was sharing some of his experiences at SGTC, his second cousin Gloria Bell, from the SGTC Administrative Services office, stepped over to give him a hug. “He’s part of my family and we are all so proud of him,” shared Bell, who added that she encouraged him to attend South Georgia Tech.

Lamar enrolled at South Georgia Technical College and learned about the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act that helps provide financial assistance for tuition, fees, books and direct training costs. The WIOA program helped him begin the educational journey that prepared him for a career in the welding field.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) is still helping South Georgia Technical College students today. It is a federal program that assists eligible students in select programs with college-related expenses such as tuition, fees, books, and direct training cost. The federal funds are made available to SGTC by the River Valley Regional Commission and the WIOA board.

“Terrellis Lamar is just one of the many success stories that we have here at South Georgia Technical College through the WIOA program,” said WIOA Coordinator Sandhya Muljibhai. Each semester Muljibhai visits class rooms on the South Georgia Technical College campuses to encourage students to explore their eligibility and apply for the WIOA assistance.

Over 20 programs at South Georgia Technical College are eligible for the WIOA program (limited enrollment allowed in some programs). Those programs include: Accounting, Air Conditioning Technology, Aircraft Structural Technology, Auto Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Avionics Technology, Commercial Truck Driving, Criminal Justice Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Early Childhood Care and Education, Electrical Lineworker, Electrical Systems Technology, Electronics Technology, Emergency Medical Technician, Industrial Mechanical Systems, Industrial Systems Technology, Law Enforcement Academy, Medical Assisting, Practical Nursing, Precision Machining and Manufacturing and Welding and Joining Technology.

To qualify for WIOA assistance, students must be currently enrolled at South Georgia Technical College or have been accepted by SGTC; be enrolled in a program that WIOA accepts; have applied for financial aid (you do not have to receive financial aid, but you must have attempted to receive financial aid.); meet income eligibility; meet sustainability standards (this includes passing an assessment phase and interview phase) and live in the Middle Flint Area 16 region of: Crisp, Dooly, Macon, Marion, Schley, Sumter, Taylor, or Webster County.

To learn more about the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and to find out if you qualify, call the Sandhya Muljibhai in the SGTC WIOA office at 229.931.2172.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting students for its Spring C-term, or mini-mester. Classes start March 14th. During C-term, students can obtain 16-weeks or credit in only eight weeks of classes. For more information, contact the SGTC admissions office at 229-931-2760 in Americus or 229-271-4051 in Crisp County. Students can also email Katrice Taylor at ktaylor@southgatech.edu on the Crisp County Campus or Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu on the Americus campus. Applications can also be found on the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu