Tornado watch until 1:00pm Wednesday March 9, 2022

A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Sumter and surrounding counties. There is a possibility for severe storms today. Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph, quarter sized hail and possible tornadoes through the day today ending from west to east. An active pattern for severe weather and heavy rainfall will continue through Saturday morning with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.

A tornado watch as defined by the National Weather Service: A tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.