Sumter County Board of Commissioners to hold hybrid meetings beginning Tuesday, April 12

Published 1:38 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners has decided to begin having hybrid meetings at the Sumter County Courthouse beginning on Tuesday, April 12. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners will have hybrid meetings

beginning with the Work Session Meeting on April 12, 2022. The location

for the in-person meetings will be at Sumter County Courthouse located at

500 West Lamar Street; Americus, GA. The information for the virtual

meetings is listed below. All meetings of the Sumter County Board of

Commissioners are open to the public.

 

Work Session Meetings will be on the second Tuesday of every month and the regular meetings will be on the third Tuesday of every month.

 

Work Session Meetings – second Tuesday of Every Month

Dial in Number 1 – (646) – 558 – 8656

Meeting ID: 853 6485 9621

Passcode: 821292

 

Regular Meetings – third Tuesday of Every Month

Dial in Number 1 – (646) – 558 – 8656

Meeting ID: 897 3624 9622

Passcode: 059684

