Sumter County Board of Commissioners to hold hybrid meetings beginning Tuesday, April 12
Published 1:38 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners will have hybrid meetings
beginning with the Work Session Meeting on April 12, 2022. The location
for the in-person meetings will be at Sumter County Courthouse located at
500 West Lamar Street; Americus, GA. The information for the virtual
meetings is listed below. All meetings of the Sumter County Board of
Commissioners are open to the public.
Work Session Meetings will be on the second Tuesday of every month and the regular meetings will be on the third Tuesday of every month.
Work Session Meetings – second Tuesday of Every Month
Dial in Number 1 – (646) – 558 – 8656
Meeting ID: 853 6485 9621
Passcode: 821292
Regular Meetings – third Tuesday of Every Month
Dial in Number 1 – (646) – 558 – 8656
Meeting ID: 897 3624 9622
Passcode: 059684