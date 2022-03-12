Lady Hurricanes get First NCAA Tournament Win in School History

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) defeated Barton College 59-55 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at the University of North Georgia. The first round win was the first win in the NCAA Tournament in the school’s history.

The Barton women’s basketball team (28-2) was ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division II despite being seeded sixth in the region. GSW rallied from a 24-8 deficit at the end of the first period to snap the Barton’s 22-game winning streak and move on to the regional semifinals on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

GSW cut into the deficit a bit before the halftime break, trailing 24-33 and missing Jolicia Williams after a scary fall sent her to the locker room before halftime.

With the score tied at 47-47 with just under four minutes left in the game, Lex Chatman hit what would be the game-winning field goal. Barton had a chance to tie the game but a three-point attempt with 14 seconds left rimmed out and a pair of free throws by Ava Jones iced the game for the Lady Hurricanes.

Jones led GSW in scoring on 5-10 shooting and she went 9 for 10 from the foul line. Jacquelyn Levay was also in double figures for the Lady Hurricanes with 13 points.

GSW (23-6) moves on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a place no GSW team has ever been. They will, however, take on a familiar opponent when they face fellow Peach Belt member Lander University on Saturday at 5:00pm.