District 3 chooses a voice to speak

With a total of 384 votes, Jim Reid is District 3’s new commissioner. Jim will take the seat left vacant by his brother, William. Jim surpassed the required 50% plus one votes needed to secure the victory as he garnered 53.41% of the vote. There will be no run off. With 212 votes, Nadine Pope captured 29% of the vote, Scott Harry had 13.91% and Ethan Wolfe achieved 3.2% Of the 3,838 registered voters, 719 of them voted, making the turnout rate 18.73%.

Congratulations Commissioner Reid, and many thanks to Ms. Pope, Mr. Harry, and Mr. Wolfe for your willingness to serve Sumter County.

Further coverage of this race will be forth coming.