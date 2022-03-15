Raiders outslugged by Glenwood in 5-1 loss

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Baseball Team (SAR) got off to a good start against the Glenwood Gators from Phenix City, AL. In the bottom of the first inning, SAR had the bases loaded with one out when Greer Hagerson reached on an error that allowed Chase Ledger to score. However, that would be the Raiders’ only run of the game, as the Gators would score five runs on eight hits to earn a 5-1 victory over SAR on Monday, March 14 at Southland Academy.

The Gators tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second and then added one run in both the fourth and fifth innings. Then in the top of the sixth, the Gators added two more insurance runs to seal the deal against the Raiders.

SAR struggled offensively in this game, as they were only able to muster two hits in the contest. Will Godwin and Luke Exley each went 1 for 3 at the plate for SAR.

Perry Usher got the start on the mound for the Raiders. In a little over three innings of work, Usher allowed two runs on seven hits and posted five strikeouts.

Greer Hagerson came on in relief of Usher. In one inning of work, he gave up two runs on one hit, walked two batters and struck out one.

Mathew Saint was the third and final pitcher used by SAR. In a little over an inning of work, Saint posted four walks and two strikeouts.

The Raiders (4-2) will step back into GISA Region 3-AAA play when they host Brookwood on Thursday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m.