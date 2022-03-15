Sumter County High School Air Rifle Team qualifies for state playoffs

From Staff reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Air Rifle Team came in 6th place last Thursday at the Area 2 Meet securing a birth in the first round of the state playoffs. The team shot a combined score of 1057.

Team Captain Ian Richards led the way shooting a 273 Ian was also named 2nd Team All-Area. Teammates Mason Butts, Caleb Josey-Durham, and Ne’Skyria Geddis were all named to the All-Area Rookie Team.