Area Beat Report March 15, 2022
Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barner, Tordra Ashan (In Jail), 33, Theft By Shoplifting
- Barnes, James Eutaw (In Jail), 41, Hold for Stewart County Sheriff’s Office
- Mann, Lester Benail (In Jail), 41, Illegal Dumping
- Shelton, Antonio Vincent (In Jail), 44, Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/15
- Bumphead Road by the Cross Walk at 11:43 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 4262 GA Hwy 280 East at 3:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Accident Report
- 423 Southerfield Rd. at Big Buck Bean Company at 4:33 p.m., VIN Inspection
- 110 Hwy 280 West at Gas and Go at 9:56 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 232 Phil Jones Sr. Road at 1:35 a.m., Loud Music