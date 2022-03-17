Area Beat Report March 17

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, Mamie Lue, 58, Engaging in and promoting fighting
  • Allen, Minnie Pearl, 61, Engaging in and promoting fighting
  • Barner, Tordera Ashan, 33, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Cooper, Kolbie, 22, Failure to obey traffic control device/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
  • Roberts, Braylon, 19, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
  • Shelton, Antonio Vincent, 44, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
  • Cole, Randy Allen, 29, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

3/15

  • 93A Bozeman Circle at 5:12 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 300 Block of GSW State University Dr. at 5:23 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 229 at 8:45 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • West Lamar St. at Cotton Avenue at 10:25 a.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
  • East Hill St. and Elm Avenue at 2:04 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to stop at stop sign or RR Xing/Obstructing Law Enforcement officers
  • 101 West Jefferson St. at Wok Wings at 2:51 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 111 Holly Dr. at 12:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 720 Harris St. at 4:54 p.m., Battery – First Offense/Theft By Taking
  • 1102 South Lee St. at 5:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 323 West church St. at 6:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 101 Town Creek at 6:56 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 120 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 61 at 7:19 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 88 Dixon Dr. at 8:40 p.m., Domestic Dispute

3/16

  • 1134 Ridge St. at 1:39 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 102D Eastview Circle at 11:46 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at Tidal Wave at 3:07 p.m:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 4:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:59 p.m., Damage to property
  • 106B South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Finnicum Motor Company at 6:41 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Barbara Battle Way at 10:57 p.m., Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts

 

