Area Beat Report March 17
Published 4:01 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Mamie Lue, 58, Engaging in and promoting fighting
- Allen, Minnie Pearl, 61, Engaging in and promoting fighting
- Barner, Tordera Ashan, 33, Theft By Shoplifting
- Cooper, Kolbie, 22, Failure to obey traffic control device/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Roberts, Braylon, 19, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Shelton, Antonio Vincent, 44, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- Cole, Randy Allen, 29, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/15
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 5:12 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 300 Block of GSW State University Dr. at 5:23 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 229 at 8:45 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- West Lamar St. at Cotton Avenue at 10:25 a.m., Failure to obey traffic control device/Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- East Hill St. and Elm Avenue at 2:04 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to stop at stop sign or RR Xing/Obstructing Law Enforcement officers
- 101 West Jefferson St. at Wok Wings at 2:51 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 111 Holly Dr. at 12:22 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 720 Harris St. at 4:54 p.m., Battery – First Offense/Theft By Taking
- 1102 South Lee St. at 5:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 323 West church St. at 6:54 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 101 Town Creek at 6:56 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 120 Lonnie Lane at Apt. 61 at 7:19 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 88 Dixon Dr. at 8:40 p.m., Domestic Dispute
3/16
- 1134 Ridge St. at 1:39 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 102D Eastview Circle at 11:46 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 3:53 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at Tidal Wave at 3:07 p.m:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 103 West Jefferson St. at Dollar General at 4:34 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:59 p.m., Damage to property
- 106B South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Finnicum Motor Company at 6:41 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- Barbara Battle Way at 10:57 p.m., Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts