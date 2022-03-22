Area Beat Report March 16-21
Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Aguilar-Hernandez, Jose Imber (Bonded Out), 34, Driving while unlicensed/Suspended Registration/Failure to yield after stopping at stop sign
- Flowers, Kentavious Demarcus (In Jail), 21, Criminal Trespass
- Hosley, Maraquivious De’Andre (In Jail), 28, Burglary (First Degree), Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Mathis, Helena Smith (In Jail), 57, Aggravated Assault/Battery
- Moralez-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro (In Jail), 19, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol/Child endangerment/Possession of open alcohol container/Reckless Driving/Driver Use Due Care/Speeding
- Sims, Shanteya Lacole (In Jail), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to obey signs or control devices/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation
- Woods, Jessica Nicole (In Jail), 39, Disorderly Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Malakius Tevin Dwight (In Jail), 29, Disorderly Conduct – County Ordinance
- Cole, Randy Allen (In Jail), 29, Manufacturing/Delivering or Distributing and possessing controlled Schedule I or II drugs with intent to distribute
- Hooks, Travis Anton (In Jail), 39, Theft By Shoplifting/Child Support Bench Warrant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
3/16
- 4262 US Hwy 280 East at Volume Power Sports at 8:54 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 118 Briarpatch Circle at 9:50 a.m., Welfare Check
- Bone Road at 10:58 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 111 Africana Dr. at 11:40 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 12:10 p.m., Stalking
- 1846 GA Hwy 49 South Station 7 at 12:15 p.m., Accident Report
- Bumphead Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway at 2:02 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Post 18 at 2:18 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 21 at 2:43 p.m., Warnigs for speeding/window tint and defective speedometer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:12 p.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 30 at 4:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for passing in a no passing zone
- 2176 Hwy 195 North at 8:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 597 Flintside Dr. at 8:40 p.m., Suspicious Person
3/17
- 138 N. Village Dr. at 5:37 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1700 block of GA Hwy 27 East at 8:12 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- District Line Rd. about Pearl Dr. at 10:21 a.m., Accident Report
- District Line Road about Pearl Dr. at 10:35 a.m., Improper Passing of emergency vehicle
3/18
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot M at 10:47 a.m., Entering Auto
- 194 Basket Factory Dr. at 10:55 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 129 Mask Rd. at 11:15 a.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 49 North at Country Lane at 1:20 p.m., Accident Report
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 3 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 127 Rainbow Terrace at 3:55 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 280 East at MM 30 and MP 32 at 4:47 p.m., Traffic Stop
- Sylvan Rd. at Sylvan Ridge at 3:42 a.m., Drag Racing
- US Hwy 280 East and Williams Rd. at 3:44 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 971 Brady Rd. at 2:22 a.m., Shots Fired
- Crawford St. at East Jefferson at 10:31 a.m., Warning for Expired Revalidation Decal
- Sumter County Courthouse at 12:02 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 2372 GA Hwy 19 South at 1:54 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 North at 2:31 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 30 West at Cartwright Road at 3:01 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Highway 49 North at Old Stage Coach Road at 3:29 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 862 Hwy 280 West at 6:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Aster Dr. at 1:17 a.m., Alarm Activation
3/19
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot O at 1:36 a.m., Loud Music
- Confederate St. and Johnson St. at 2:28 a.m., Illegal Dumping
- 133 Jasmine Dr. at 3:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North about Rawley Rd. at 9:32 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 111 North County Line Rd. Lot F at 6:30 p.m., Civil Matter
- 146 Starling Dr. at 11:14 p.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 34 at 11:19 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 111 N. County Line Rd. at 1:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
3/20
- 1266 Hwy 27 East at 1:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 East and Felder St. at 4:55 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 103 Subdivision Loop at 10:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 425 Brown Small Rd. at 10:49 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 111 N. County Line Rd. at 1:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 218 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 10:32 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 271 Mills Rd. at 12:09 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North at Honey Suckle Hill at 12:34 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 297 Little Bear Branch Rd. at 4:13 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
3/21
- 247 Highway 49 South at Lot M at 2:47 a.m., Assist another agency
- 852 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Henry Lee, 26, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Brown, Dela Antwanique, 27, DUI
- Lembrick, Christopher Darrell, 17, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle/Criminal Damage to Property – First Degree/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault
- Monts, Devonte Manguel, 24, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Harris, Janiyah, 19, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Suspended Registration
- Lopez-Perez, Elizo, 18, Failure to yield when entering roadway/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/DUI-Refusal/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Mathis, Helena Smith, 57, Aggravated Assault/Battery
- McGarrah, Tommy Lee, 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No break lights or working turn signals
- Pitts, James Rozell, 53, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Richards, Ronald E., 48, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Stafford, Quontavis, 28, Driving without a valid license/Failure to stop at stop sign/Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/17
- 304 Wildwood Circle at 3:49 a.m., Noise Complaint
- 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 7:24 a.m., 7:27 a.m., 7:31 a.m., 7:34 a.m., 7:37 a.m., 7:39 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 1412 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General Store at 11:43 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1202 Quincey Dr. at 3 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 300 Swett Avenue at ECOFLO at 3:04 p.m., K-9 Development
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART Parking Lot at 3:04 p.m., Damage to Property
- Lacey’s Body Shop at 12:45 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 200 Roland Avenue at 5:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 119 West Church St. at 6:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1024 North Jackson St. at 5:02 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1310 E. Lamar St. at McDonalds at 7:57 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
3/18
- 203 B Horton Dr. at 1:42 a.m., Disorderly Conduct/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
- GSW Drive at Wheatley at 9:59 a.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to stop at stop sign/Suspended Registration
- 125 Lonnie Lane at 7:42 a.m., Theft By Conversion – Felony
- W. Lamar St. at Jackson St. at 10:31 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No break Lights or working turn signals
- McCoy St. at Poplar St. at 11:55 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 103C Eastview Circle at 5:12 p.m., Domestic Dispute
3/19
- 310A E. Forsyth St. at 11:27 a.m., Ungovernable Child
- 615 E. Church St. at 12:06 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1029 Westside Dr. at 2:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1610 North Jackson St. at 2:56 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1103 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at China Bell Express at 4:26 p.m., Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 5:02 p.m., Failure to yield when entering roadway/Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/DUI-Refusal/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Forrest St. at South Jackson Train Depot at 9:14 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Suspended Registration
- 1007 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 7:47 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Americus at 12:02 a.m., Civil Matter
- 131A Cherokee St. at 2:04 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Battery
- 722 Beale St. at 3:20 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- W. Forsyth St. at Baldwin Avenue at 11:39 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Academy St. at Winn St. at 2:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 5:44 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
3/20
- Bessie Mays Circle at 8:30 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 603 Tripp St. Apt. A at 9:50 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- 1202 Crawford St. at 12:49 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 1315 Second Montgomery St. at 1:02 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Assault
- Hawkins St. at N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 2:29 a.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 3:22 a.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to stop at stop sign/Warrant Executed
- 1330 N. Jackson St. at 5:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass
3/21
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 1:53 a.m., Mental Health Transport
- 102 Sun Valley Dr. at 4:21 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1204 Crawford St. at 5:57 a.m., DUI
- 109 Matthews Dr. at Amerigreen at 9:42 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 329 West Lamar St. at the 1800 Restaurant at 11:13 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 403 Pineview Dr. at 12:32 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 114A Muckalee Court at 2:41 p.m., Damage to Property
- W. Church St. at Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks at 3:33 p.m., Damage to Property
- 405 Pineview Dr. at 5:33 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 102 International Blvd. at Building E District Attorney’s Office at 5:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Forsyth St. at 6:01 p.m., Reckless Driving
- Oglethorpe Avenue at E. Jefferson St. at 8:04 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- 107 Sun Valley Dr. at Apt. 6 at 7:31 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 811 Ridge St. at 7:12 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Ashby St. at Winn St. at 9:46 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 104 Frieda Lane at 11:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute