GSW waives application fee and SAT/ACT scores for incoming undergraduates

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is waiving its undergraduate application fee throughout the month of March and dropping Fall 2022 test score requirements for SAT/ACT for students with a 3.0 or higher high school GPA.

The application fee for undergraduate students is being waived as part of the Georgia Student Finance Commission’s (GSFC) Apply to College Initiative. This is the second round of application fee waivers offered this academic year, following the success of Georgia Apply to College Month in November 2021. Georgia Southwestern is one of 43 institutions across the state participating in the initiative.

The change in Fall 2022 SAT and ACT test scores requirements is also aimed at undergraduate applicants following recent guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG). Note that dual enrollment applicants are not included in this change and must still meet existing admissions requirements.

Prospective GSW students may apply online at gsw.edu/apply, where the fee waiver will be automatically applied to each undergraduate application submitted in March.

For more information about March application fee waivers, available scholarships, and the application process, please visit gsw.edu.