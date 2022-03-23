Local Alpha Kappa Alpha donates books in support of Women’s History Month

The Rho Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, in Americus Georgia, recently donated books to the Lake Blackshear Regional Library System, in support of Women’s History Month. The book donation event happened on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Lake Blackshear Sumter Branch in Americus, GA.

The project was a collaboration between two committees in the Rho Sigma Omega Chapter. The Publicity committee partnered with the Arts committee as a service project for Women’s History Month. This project was also a collaboration with the Lake Blackshear Regional Library. Rho Sigma Omega is thankful for the kindness and generosity of Anne M. Isbell, Director of the Lake Blackshear Regional Library System and Hope E. Henderson, Sumter County Branch Manager. Special recognition goes out to Terrence Clemons, a Sumter County Branch Board Trustee and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., for attending the event. Mr. Clemons also provided the service of videotaping the program for archival purposes and perpetuity.

The program featured Rho Sigma Omega’s Vice-President, AKA member Hollie Walters, who gave an overview of the current five international targets: (Target 1) HBCU for Life: A Call to Action; (Target 2) Women’s Healthcare and Wellness; (Target 3) Building Your Economic Legacy; (Target 4) The Arts; and (Target 5) Global Impact. In addition, the Signature program is #CAPSM which is the abbreviation for College Admissions Process. It is designed to assist students in their efforts to enter college by providing a hands-on approach that includes all the steps from researching various colleges to completing the application process.

The impactful program featured in the children’s area of the library, had additional speakers. AKA committee members Sheila Moran and Susie Sanders gave detailed information on the Arts target. The audience learned about the Salute to the Harlem Renaissance and the Salute to the Black Arts Movement initiatives. Library Board trustee and Charter member of Rho Sigma Omega, Luneda Brown gave the audience an overview of how Rho Sigma Omega Chapter members have been “groundbreakers, trailblazers and servant leaders in the community since January 1989.” She mentioned specific programs such as the partnership with the City of Americus to help revitalize Brookdale Park, academic scholarships given to seniors in a seven-county area, (Sumter, Crisp, Dooly, Macon, Schley, Marion, and Lee). One scholarship is also awarded to a graduating senior attending an HBCU. Emphasized, on the program, were some of Rho Sigma Omega’s collaborations and partnerships. Specifically, this includes, Phoebe Sumter and the Divine Nine organizations, to help with citizens who need COVID-19 education and vaccinations in impoverished communities. The chapter has also delivered home prepared meals for family caregivers. These are only a few of Rho Sigma Omega’s projects.

The program wrapped up when the Publicity chair and Ivy Leaf Reporter, Daphnie Wright-Miller showed all the books and read the titles. She said that books about women such as Kamala Harris, Mae Jemison, and Katherine Johnson can inspire girls to know that they can grow up to be anything they want to be and do anything they want to do. “We are not just making history, we are making Herstory.”

Rho Sigma Omega Chapter of AKA donated a total of eight new books to the library. The name of the books and authors are as follows: Counting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13 by Helaine Becker; Kamala Harris, Rooted in Justice by Nikki Grimes; Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance by Nikki Grimes; Zora! The Life of Zora Neale Hurston by Dennis Brindell Fradin; Work It, Girl: Mae Jemison: Blast off into space like Mae Jemison by Caroline Moss; Superheroes are Everywhere by Kamala Harris; Born to Lead: The Thrilling Success Story of One of the Divine Nine, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, by Katina Rankin; Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margo Lee Shetterly.