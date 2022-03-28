Area Beat Report March 24 to March 27
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Lumpkin, Temeka Denise, 36, Warrant Executed
- Mathis, Helena Smith, 57, DUI/Possession of Marijuana or drug related object
- Shelton, Hamil Felix, 37, DUI-Alcohol/Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/24
- Cherokee St. at 1:25 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property –second degree/Reckless Conduct
- 304 Wildwood Circle at 12:07 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug related object/Loud and unnecessary noises – Prohibited
3/25
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 10:39 a.m., Warrant Executed
- McCoy St. at Poplar St. at 11:33 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 42A Brinson Dr. at 11:49 a.m., Elder Abuse-Exploit and inflict pain to deprive
- 205 Railroad St. at 1:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- MLK Jr. BLVD. at Muckalee Creek Bridge at 1:06 p.m., Traffic (not alcoholic related) improper right turn and improper lane change
- 1043 E. Forsyth St. at Waynes’ World at 1:42 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- 605 Henrietta St. at 3:24 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 608 Mayo St. at 4:59 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 617 South Hampton St. at 12:10 a.m., Harassing Communications/Criminal Damage to Property – first degree
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 2:09 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
3/26
- 203B Hosanna Circle at 1:58 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 2:48 p.m., Driving without a valid license
- 615 Mayo St. at 4:41 p.m., Damage to Property
- Ashby St. at Lowe St. at 11:50 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving without a valid license
- 1204 Crawford St. at Zaxby’s at 9:59 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 103B Norman Cole St. at 1:03 a.m., Discharging firearms in the city
- Cherokee St. Court A at 2:23 a.m., DUI/Possession of Marijuanan or drug related object
3/27
- Cherokee St. at 12:54 a.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- 1500 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 2:57 a.m., Possession of pistol or revolver by a juvenile under the age of 18/Curfew violation/Possession and carrying of concealed weapon under the age of 18
- West College St. at 3:44 a.m., Headlight requirements/Obstructing law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Felony
- 1318 Douglas Circle at 4:35 a.m., Discharging firearms in the city
- 603 E. Forsyth St. at OBGYN at 7:45 a.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug related object/Headlight requirements
- 304 Wildwood Circle at 11:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 207 Poplar St. at 4:25 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 227 South Hampton St. at 5:24 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Crawford St. and E. Jefferson St. at 5:01 p.m., Damage to Property
- 218 Griffin Lane at 5:45 p.m., Simple Assault
- 121 Melody Lane at 7:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute