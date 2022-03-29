Area Beat Report March 25 to 29
Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Colwell, Cornelious Rashod (In Jail), 27, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/28
- 131 Hines Dr. at 11:11 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Sam Hill Rd. at 12:01 a.m., Warning issued to driver
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 73 GA Hwy 118 at 1 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 1:20 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- 126 Honeysuckle Hollow at 3:38 p.m., Littering
- GA Hwy 27 East at Plum Hill at 3:46 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 146 Stonewall Dr. at 5:12 p.m., Information for officer
- 901 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 5:13 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Library at 5:16 p.m., Damage to Property
- Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 5:23 p.m., Accident Report
- 118 West Robin Hill Rd. at 5:30 p.m., Hit and Run
- Lamar Road at Pecan Rd. at 8:34 p.m., Accident Report
- 122 Rainbow Terrace at 2:32 a.m., Shots Fired
3/29
- 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:55 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Near 640 Wise Rd. at 2:23 a.m., Hit and Run
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Walton, Quandrell A., 42, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Tail lights required
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
3/25
- 207 Rucker St. at 3:35 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
3/27
- 429Q Forrest St. at 6:47 a.m., Domestic Dispute
3/28
- 252 Lonnie Lane at 9:57 a.m., Battery
- 204 McCoy St. at 10:49 a.m., Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Probation Violation
- 207 Poplar St. at 7:25 a.m., Battery
- 102D Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:12 p.m., Simple Battery
- 2019 Rose Avenue at 4:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at 5:54 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required
- 1202 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Family Dollar at 6:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 102-A Lonnie Lane Westover Outdoor at 5:53 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
- 108A Country Club Dr. at 5:31 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- Rucker St. at 9:29 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 92 Bozeman Circle Apt. A at 9:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 260 Lonnie Lane at East Oak Apartments at 11:44 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- 113 Carter St. at 9:12 p.m., Restraint of Dogs