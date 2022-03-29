Area Beat Report March 25 to 29

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Colwell, Cornelious Rashod (In Jail), 27, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/28

  • 131 Hines Dr. at 11:11 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Sam Hill Rd. at 12:01 a.m., Warning issued to driver
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 73 GA Hwy 118 at 1 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 1:20 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • 126 Honeysuckle Hollow at 3:38 p.m., Littering
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Plum Hill at 3:46 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 146 Stonewall Dr. at 5:12 p.m., Information for officer
  • 901 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 5:13 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Lec Library at 5:16 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Brady Rd. and Mask Rd. at 5:23 p.m., Accident Report
  • 118 West Robin Hill Rd. at 5:30 p.m., Hit and Run
  • Lamar Road at Pecan Rd. at 8:34 p.m., Accident Report
  • 122 Rainbow Terrace at 2:32 a.m., Shots Fired

3/29

  • 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:55 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Near 640 Wise Rd. at 2:23 a.m., Hit and Run

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Walton, Quandrell A., 42, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Tail lights required

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

3/25

  • 207 Rucker St. at 3:35 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

3/27

  • 429Q Forrest St. at 6:47 a.m., Domestic Dispute

3/28

  • 252 Lonnie Lane at 9:57 a.m., Battery
  • 204 McCoy St. at 10:49 a.m., Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Probation Violation
  • 207 Poplar St. at 7:25 a.m., Battery
  • 102D Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:12 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 2019 Rose Avenue at 4:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at 5:54 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Hands free device required
  • 1202 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Family Dollar at 6:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 102-A Lonnie Lane Westover Outdoor at 5:53 p.m., Theft By Deception – Felony
  • 108A Country Club Dr. at 5:31 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • Rucker St. at 9:29 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 92 Bozeman Circle Apt. A at 9:19 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 260 Lonnie Lane at East Oak Apartments at 11:44 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 113 Carter St. at 9:12 p.m., Restraint of Dogs

 

 

More News

GSW waives application fee and SAT/ACT scores for incoming undergraduates

Allie Murray Smith inducted into Hall of Fame

Georgia Southwestern Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court Judge Lisa Jones requests a salary increase at Sumter County Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting

Sumter County Board of Commissioners to hold hybrid meetings beginning Tuesday, April 12

Print Article