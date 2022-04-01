Area Beat Report March 29 to April 1
Published 3:53 pm Friday, April 1, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Baker, Curtis William (In Jail), 59, Probation Violation
- Ford, Randy Bernard (Bonded Out), 31, Theft By Taking
- Jones, Chad (Bonded Out), 42, Failure to Appear
- Walker, Jay’Vontre (In Jail), 18, Criminal use of an article with altered ID Mark (other than motor vehicle)/Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony
- Dice, Corey Bernard (Bonded Out), 33, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Seat Belt Violation/Reckless Driving/Failure to stop at stop sign/Speeding/Driving on wrong side of highway/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Hawkins, Kentrell Le’John (In Jail), 21, Failure to obey stop sign/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez (Bonded Out), 39, DUI-Alcohol and Drugs/Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
- Roberts, Quinton Rashad (In Jail), 32, Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/
- Styles, Angela Marie (Bonded Out), 51, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Durham, Robert Clay (In Jail), 50, Failure to Appear
- George, Mario Maurice (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Harassing Communications
- Richards, Trenton Nathaniel (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/29
- Near 640 Wise Rd. at 2:23 a.m., Hit and Run
- 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:55 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 11:21 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 11:40 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 248 Croxton Cross Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 135 Starling Dr. at 6:04 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1600 Brady Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 101 Persimmon St. at 9:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 400 GA Hwy 27 East at Unit A at 10:45 p.m., Suspicious Person
3/30
- SGT Parkway in front of SCHS at 8:14 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- US Highway 19 South about Mile Post 5 at 10:02 a.m., Accident Report
- Sumter County Courthouse Unknown at 10:46 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 1440 US Hwy 280 West at 12:30 p.m., Theft
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 4 at 12:30 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 2 at 1:10 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 18 at 2:47 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 1213 Hwy 19 South at 10:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 875 Hwy 308 at 10:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 109 Tom Hall Circle at 11:34 p.m., Information for officer
3/31
- 122 Crisp Rd. at 2:34 a.m., Burglary
- 110 Woodland Acres at 5:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 128 Greystone Dr. at 9:41 a.m., VIN Inspection
- 122 Rainbow Terrace at 2:42 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 130 Salem Woods Dr. at 3:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 100 block of Pecan Terrace at 3:38 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Hwy 280 East at MM 30 at 5:47 p.m., Warning for passing in a no passing zone
- 122 South Forty Circle at 6:03 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1700 block of S. Lee St. at 6:30 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
- 985 Thrasher Rd. at 9:21 p.m., Information for officer
- 324 County Line Snead Rd. at 9:44 p.m., Bad Child
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 12:01 a.m., Accident Report
4/1
- Lamar St. about Cherokee St. at 7:05 a.m., Warning for red light violation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, James, 73, DUI/Improper left or right turn
- Hicks, Christopher A, 36, Assault and Battery
- Styles, Angela, 51, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
3/29
- Rawley Road at 1:18 a.m., Suspicious Incident
3/30
- 1609 E. Lamar St. at 1:14 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- 720 Harris St. at Heritage Village at 5:56 a.m., Criminal use of an article with altered ID Mark (other than motor vehicle)/Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony
- 608 GSW State University Dr. at Red Oaks Apartments at 6:54 a.m., Criminal use of an article with altered ID Mark (other than motor vehicle)/Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:22 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 2:29 p.m. and 2:32 p.m., Contempt of Court
- East Jefferson St. at North Jackson St. at 2:55 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- 309 Reese St. at Oal Grove Cemetery at 8:47 a.m., Contraband
- 157A Lakeview Circle at 5:54 p.m., Assault and Battery
- 135 Sharon Circle at 7:02 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Magnolia St. at MLK Blvd. at 7:25 p.m., DUI/Improper left or right turn
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 7:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 226C South Dudley St. at 11:55 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 245A Horton Dr. at 5:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 313 S. Jackson St. at 4:25 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
- Valley Dr. at Rose Avenue at 7:28 a.m., Improper left turn
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 12:24 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
3/31
- 824 Douglas Dr. at 9:19 a.m., Deceased Person
- Waitsman Dr. at E. Furlow St. at 11:47 a.m., Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-related object/Seat Belt Violation/Contraband
- 104 Vivan Circle at 3:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1002 Hickory Dr. at 4:47 p.m., Printing, Executing and negotiating checks/Identity Theft
- 103B Waitsman Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor
- GA St. Route 27 at Hudson St. at 9:01 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- West College St. at Oak Avenue at 9:43 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 105A 16th Green at 9:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 127 Melody Lane at 11:26 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 119 W. Church St. at 11:28 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 211 Sharon Circle at 2:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute