Area Beat Report March 29 to April 1

Published 3:53 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Baker, Curtis William (In Jail), 59, Probation Violation
  • Ford, Randy Bernard (Bonded Out), 31, Theft By Taking
  • Jones, Chad (Bonded Out), 42, Failure to Appear
  • Walker, Jay’Vontre (In Jail), 18, Criminal use of an article with altered ID Mark (other than motor vehicle)/Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony
  • Dice, Corey Bernard (Bonded Out), 33, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Seat Belt Violation/Reckless Driving/Failure to stop at stop sign/Speeding/Driving on wrong side of highway/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Hawkins, Kentrell Le’John (In Jail), 21, Failure to obey stop sign/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez (Bonded Out), 39, DUI-Alcohol and Drugs/Driving while unlicensed/Speeding
  • Roberts, Quinton Rashad (In Jail), 32, Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/
  • Styles, Angela Marie (Bonded Out), 51, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Durham, Robert Clay (In Jail), 50, Failure to Appear
  • George, Mario Maurice (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Harassing Communications
  • Richards, Trenton Nathaniel (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/29

  • Near 640 Wise Rd. at 2:23 a.m., Hit and Run
  • 408 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:55 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 11:21 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 11:40 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 248 Croxton Cross Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 135 Starling Dr. at 6:04 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1600 Brady Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 101 Persimmon St. at 9:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 400 GA Hwy 27 East at Unit A at 10:45 p.m., Suspicious Person

3/30

  • SGT Parkway in front of SCHS at 8:14 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • US Highway 19 South about Mile Post 5 at 10:02 a.m., Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse Unknown at 10:46 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 1440 US Hwy 280 West at 12:30 p.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 4 at 12:30 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 2 at 1:10 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 18 at 2:47 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 1213 Hwy 19 South at 10:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 875 Hwy 308 at 10:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 109 Tom Hall Circle at 11:34 p.m., Information for officer

3/31

  • 122 Crisp Rd. at 2:34 a.m., Burglary
  • 110 Woodland Acres at 5:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 128 Greystone Dr. at 9:41 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • 122 Rainbow Terrace at 2:42 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 130 Salem Woods Dr. at 3:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 100 block of Pecan Terrace at 3:38 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Hwy 280 East at MM 30 at 5:47 p.m., Warning for passing in a no passing zone
  • 122 South Forty Circle at 6:03 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1700 block of S. Lee St. at 6:30 p.m., Failure to stop at stop sign
  • 985 Thrasher Rd. at 9:21 p.m., Information for officer
  • 324 County Line Snead Rd. at 9:44 p.m., Bad Child
  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 12:01 a.m., Accident Report

4/1

  • Lamar St. about Cherokee St. at 7:05 a.m., Warning for red light violation

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Allen, James, 73, DUI/Improper left or right turn
  • Hicks, Christopher A, 36, Assault and Battery
  • Styles, Angela, 51, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

3/29

  • Rawley Road at 1:18 a.m., Suspicious Incident

3/30

  • 1609 E. Lamar St. at 1:14 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
  • 720 Harris St. at Heritage Village at 5:56 a.m., Criminal use of an article with altered ID Mark (other than motor vehicle)/Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony
  • 608 GSW State University Dr. at Red Oaks Apartments at 6:54 a.m., Criminal use of an article with altered ID Mark (other than motor vehicle)/Criminal Trespass/Entering Automobile with intent to commit theft or a felony
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:22 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 2:29 p.m. and 2:32 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • East Jefferson St. at North Jackson St. at 2:55 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Possession or use of drug-related objects/Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
  • 309 Reese St. at Oal Grove Cemetery at 8:47 a.m., Contraband
  • 157A Lakeview Circle at 5:54 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • 135 Sharon Circle at 7:02 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Magnolia St. at MLK Blvd. at 7:25 p.m., DUI/Improper left or right turn
  • 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Genesis Hookah Lounge at 7:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 226C South Dudley St. at 11:55 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 245A Horton Dr. at 5:28 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 313 S. Jackson St. at 4:25 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
  • Valley Dr. at Rose Avenue at 7:28 a.m., Improper left turn
  • 93A Bozeman Circle at 12:24 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

3/31

  • 824 Douglas Dr. at 9:19 a.m., Deceased Person
  • Waitsman Dr. at E. Furlow St. at 11:47 a.m., Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-related object/Seat Belt Violation/Contraband
  • 104 Vivan Circle at 3:18 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1002 Hickory Dr. at 4:47 p.m., Printing, Executing and negotiating checks/Identity Theft
  • 103B Waitsman Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Theft By Taking/Misdemeanor
  • GA St. Route 27 at Hudson St. at 9:01 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • West College St. at Oak Avenue at 9:43 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 105A 16th Green at 9:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 127 Melody Lane at 11:26 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 119 W. Church St. at 11:28 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 211 Sharon Circle at 2:44 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

