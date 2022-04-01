Sumter County boys’ tennis on a roll with wins over Crisp County and Hawkinsville

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys’ tennis team is on a roll. The Panthers went to Cordele last Monday and took out region rival Crisp County (CC) 4-1 and followed that up with a 5-0 shut out victory over Hawkinsville (HHS) on Wednesday, March 30 at the Sumter County HS tennis complex.

In Wednesday’s match against the Red Devils of Hawkinsville, the Panthers got three singles victories to secure the team win. Riley Herron, the Panthers #1 player, defeated Gabe Sangster 8-4. James Blaisdell Ndaayezwi then defeated Gage Williamson 8-1 and Willie Burts won in a forfeit to give the Panthers a 3-0 and essentially, the team victory.

In doubles action, the Panthers’ duo of James Schopen-Davis and Mitchell Herron defeated the HHS duo of Owen Coleman and Seth England 8-2. The Panthers then capped off the shut out when their second doubles team of Jacorey Wright and Josh Campbell defeated the HHS doubles team of Miles Cook and Drake Mullis by the score of 8-5.

In their match against Crisp County in Cordele, SCHS began its march to victory when Riley Herron defeated CC’s Heer Rastee in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Then the Panthers’ #2 singles player, James Blaisdell Ndaayezwi, outlasted Dallas Howell in a hard-fought battle 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

The Panthers took a loss when Willie Burts fell in straight sets to Wyatt Wynn in straight sets 0-6, 1-6, but SCHS was able to secure the team victory when the doubles duo of Mitch Herron and James Schopen-Davis defeated the CC duo of Jackson Adams and Dalton Howell in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

The Panthers were able to put the icing on the cake when the SCHS doubles team of Jacorey Wright and Corey Wright beat the CC duo of Hakeem Holmes and Roderick Troutman in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.