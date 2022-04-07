Area Beat Report April 5 to April 7, 2022
Published 1:17 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Gaston, Denarius Otyveon (In Jail), 22, Housing for Macon County
- Harrington, George (In Jail), 55, Failure to Appear
- Mack, Shaquena Chanquria (In Jail), Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Summary
4/5
- 608 Southwestern Circle at 8:19 a.m., Bad Child
- Crumpton Dr. at Hwy 280 East at 3:13 p.m., Accident Report
- Highway 308 at Mills Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Accident Report
- 2239 GA Hwy 19 South at 8:38 p.m., Accident Report/Assist Another Agency
- 156 Forest Park Road Lot A at 8:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
4/6
- Highway 49 North at New Era at 3:06 a.m., Warning for speeding
- 305 West Church St. at 4:17 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8:34 a.m., Property Found
- Fresh Start at 9:25 a.m., Simple Battery
- 305 Bumphead Rd. at 10:16 a.m., Theft
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo at 12:57 p.m., Forgery
- Mayo St. and Forsyth St. at 2:52 p.m., Warning for red light
- 207 Lexington Circle at 4:26 p.m., Threats
- 226 Packing House Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 383 US Hwy 280 West at 8:04 p.m., Information for officer
4/7
- 155 Stonewall Dr. at 12:15 a.m., Identity Theft
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Beamon, Todd Bradley (released to another jail), 38, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Carroll, Jimmy Anthony (In Jail), 40, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- King, David Sherod (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call/Simple Battery/Probation Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/5
- Ashby St. at 3:43 a.m., Domestic Dispute
4/6
- North MLK at Gas and Go at 7:27 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- South Lee St. at 10:39 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Brooklyn Terrace at 11:42 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- E. Lamar St. at 1:17 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Maple St. at 12:26 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Felder St. at 4:55 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- East Lamar St. at Sonic at 4:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- W. Lamar St. at the 1800 Restaurant at 6:24 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- W. Hill St. at 7:08 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Bessie Mays Circle Apt. B at 9:57 p.m., Domestic Dispute