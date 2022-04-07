Area Beat Report April 5 to April 7, 2022

Published 1:17 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Gaston, Denarius Otyveon (In Jail), 22, Housing for Macon County
  • Harrington, George (In Jail), 55, Failure to Appear
  • Mack, Shaquena Chanquria (In Jail), Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Summary

4/5

  • 608 Southwestern Circle at 8:19 a.m., Bad Child
  • Crumpton Dr. at Hwy 280 East at 3:13 p.m., Accident Report
  • Highway 308 at Mills Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Accident Report
  • 2239 GA Hwy 19 South at 8:38 p.m., Accident Report/Assist Another Agency
  • 156 Forest Park Road Lot A at 8:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

4/6

  • Highway 49 North at New Era at 3:06 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • 305 West Church St. at 4:17 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8:34 a.m., Property Found
  • Fresh Start at 9:25 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 305 Bumphead Rd. at 10:16 a.m., Theft
  • 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo at 12:57 p.m., Forgery
  • Mayo St. and Forsyth St. at 2:52 p.m., Warning for red light
  • 207 Lexington Circle at 4:26 p.m., Threats
  • 226 Packing House Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 383 US Hwy 280 West at 8:04 p.m., Information for officer

4/7

  • 155 Stonewall Dr. at 12:15 a.m., Identity Theft

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Beamon, Todd Bradley (released to another jail), 38, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Carroll, Jimmy Anthony (In Jail), 40, DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • King, David Sherod (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call/Simple Battery/Probation Violation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

4/5

  • Ashby St. at 3:43 a.m., Domestic Dispute

4/6

  • North MLK at Gas and Go at 7:27 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • South Lee St. at 10:39 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Brooklyn Terrace at 11:42 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • E. Lamar St. at 1:17 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Maple St. at 12:26 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Felder St. at 4:55 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • East Lamar St. at Sonic at 4:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • W. Lamar St. at the 1800 Restaurant at 6:24 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • W. Hill St. at 7:08 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Bessie Mays Circle Apt. B at 9:57 p.m., Domestic Dispute

 

