Sumter County and Schley County track and field athletes turn in strong showing at Westover Relays

ALBANY – Both the Sumter County and Schley County male and female track and field teams turned in solid performances at the annual Westover Relays hosted by Westover High School on Friday, April 15 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

The Lady Panthers and the Lady Wildcats finished seventh and 10th respectively and on the boys’ side, the Panthers finished in seventh place, while the Wildcats turned in an 11th place finish. Westover won the girls’ team championship and Vidalia took the boys’ team championship.

In the Boys 200-Meter Dash, Sumter County’s Mason Butts finished in seventh place in a time of 23.73 and his teammate, Kenneth Pough, finished 19th out of 29 competitors in a time of 24.86. In the Boys 400-Meter Dash, Justin Evans of Sumter County finished 14th in the event in a time of 56.82 and his teammate, Joshua Dalton, finished 23rd in a time of 1:00.25. Javier Lopez of Schley County finished 26th in the event in a time of 1:06.46.

In the Boys 800-Meter Run, Javion Terry gave the Panthers a top 10 finish as he finished ninth in a time of 2:28.17. Kyler Walton of Schley County finished 26th in the event in a time of 3:00.33.

In the Boys 1600-Meter Run, Schley County teammates Dustin Howard and Ethan Bliss finished 16th and 18th respectively in times of 5:53.10 and 5:57.80, while their teammate, Hudson Barker, finished 27th in the event in a time of 6:50.74.

In the Boys 110-Meter Hurdles, Sumter County’s Jaquan Bowens turned in a top 10 finish as he finished in sixth place in a time of 17.68. Bowens’ teammate, Kavon Lewis, finished in third place in the Boys 300-Meter Hurdles (44.40). Latravis Angry also had a top 10 finish in the 300 as he finished ninth in a time of 47.38, while his teammate, Tatelin Wright, finished 17th in a time of 54.62.

In the boys’ relay events, the Panthers finished sixth in the 4×100 (45.09), fourth in the 4×200 (1:33.75), fifth in the 4×400 (3:46.52) and fourth in the 4×800 (9:50.32). Schley County’s 4×800-Meter relay team finished in ninth place in a time of 11:09.93.

In the Boys High Jump event, Jaquan Bowens, who finished sixth in the 110-Meter Hurdles, finished sixth in the high jump for the Panthers, jumping a height of 5-08.00. In the Boys Long Jump, Schley County’s Kendall Sims finished in ninth place with a jump of 19-03.00.

Sumter County’s Caleb Josey-Durham turned in a fourth place finish in the Boys Triple Jump. Josey-Durham was able to jump a distance of 41-08.00 to earn that placement. Two Schley County athletes finished 14th and 16th in the triple jump. Kendall Sims jumped a distance of 37-01.00 and his teammate, Clinton Jackson, finished 16th with a jump of 33-10.50.

In the past few years, the Wildcats have excelled in the Boys Pole Vault event and in this meet, it was no exception. Levi Johnson finished in third place in the event by clearing 12 feet. Johnson’s teammate, Brody Barnes, finished in seventh place by clearing nine feet.

In boys’ discuss, Schley County’s Wyatt Halstead finished in third place as he threw a distance of 120-08.00 and Sumter County’s Devyn Johnson finished in seventh place with a throw of 113-07.00.

In the Boys Shot Put finals, Halstead gave the Wildcats another top 10 finish as he finished in 10th place in the event with a distance throw of 37-02.00. Dakaryn Hurley of Sumter County finished two spots behind Halstead with a throw of 35-06.75.

In girls’ action, the Lady Panthers had two athletes finish 12th and 14th respectively in the 100-Meter Dash. Anniya Tyson finished in 12th place in a time of 13.58 and Jakierra Pride finished two spots behind her in a time of 13.65.

In the Girls 200-Meter Dash, Pride finished in 12th place in a time of 28.32 and Tyson finished two spots behind her in a time of 28.82.

In the Girls 800-Meter Finals, three Schley County athletes turned in string showings. Maelyn Anthony finished 14th in a time of 3:25.95 and her two teammates, Passamon Junrat and Kaleigh Johnson, finished 15th and 16th with times of 3:35.19 and 3:46.44.

Cheyenne Hardison of Schley County turned in a solid performance in the 1600-Meter Run, finishing in ninth place in a time of 7:59.76. Her Lady Wildcats’ teammate, Maelyn Anthony, finished 12th in the event in a time of 8:11.62.

The Lady Wildcats also got a strong showing from Daneria Thornton, who finished in fourth place in the Girls 100-Meter Hurdles (17.68).

In the Girls 300-Meter Hurdles, two Lady Panthers turned in strong performances. Taylor Rush finished in seventh place in a time of 54.08 and Jaiden Bridges finished two spots behind Rush in a time of 55.53. Their Lady Panther teammate, Kamayra Waters, finished 16th in the event in a time of 59.79.

In the relay events, the Lady Panthers finished fourth in the 4×100 (52.03), fifth in the 4×400 (5:06.79) and sixth in the 4×800 (13:50.89). Schley County finished in seventh place in the 4×800 in a time of 14:34.24.

In the long jump event, Jakierra Pride gave the Lady Panthers a strong showing by finishing in seventh place (14-05.00) and her teammate, Anniya Tyson, finished ninth with a jump of 14-00.00.

In the Girls Triple jump, Schley County’s Daneria Thornton turned in a seventh place finish with a jump of 30-10.50 and Sumter County’s Zyria Battle finished two spots behind Thornton in ninth place (29-04.50). Battle’s teammate, Cristyonna Battle, finished 14th in the event with a jump of 26-10.50.

Schley County’s Emily Wilder finished sixth in the Girls Pole Vault event by clearing seven feet and Eriel Aldridge of Sumter County was the event runner-up in the Discus event, finishing second with a distance throw of 105-00.00. Liberty Justice of Schley County finished 13th in the Discus (66-03.00) and her teammate, Berkley Goodin, finished 21st in the event with a throw of 51-08.00. Alailah Willis of Sumter County finished right behind Goodin in the event with a distance throw of 46-02.00.

Eriel Aldridge, who finished as the meet runner-up in the Discuss, won the Girls Shot Put event with a distance throw of 36-07.50. Taniya Holt of Schley County finished 12th in the shot put (27-03.50) and Alailah Willis of Sumter County finished 18th (25-05.00). Berkley Goodin, who finished 21st in the Discuss for Schley County, finished 20th in the shot put with a throw of 24-01.50.