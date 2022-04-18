Sumter County soccer players earn All-Region honors

Published 5:40 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County senior forward Jesus “Chuchies” Rodriguez (#7) earned Second Team All-Region honors for his performance for the Panthers during the 2022 season. ATR Archive

AMERICUS – Once again, it is time to give honor to whom honor is due and for nine members of the Sumter County HS Boys’ Soccer Team, their hard work in helping the Panthers achieve a 6-5 overall record paid off in the form of recognition as some of the top players in GHSA Region 2-AAA.

Senior forward Jesus “Chuchies” Rodriguez, senior midfielder Kevin Abarca and freshman defender Kevaughn Hart all earned Second Team All-Region honors. In addition to the accolades of Rodriguez, Abarca and Hart, six other Panthers earned All-Region Honorable Mention honors: Senior Midfielder Noah Felton, Sophomore Striker Leo Diaz, Senior Midfielder Jose Rivera, Freshman Defender Jose Diaz, Junior Goalkeeper Ary Flores and Sophomore Defender Evan Garcia.

Sumter County freshman striker Victoria Aguirre (#13) was one of five Lady Panthers named to earn All-Region Honorable Mention honors.
ATR Archive

On the Lady Panthers’ side, five Sumter County players earned All-Region Honorable Mention honors: Freshman Striker Victoria Aguirre, Senior Midfielder Emely Jimenez, Freshman Midfielder Ebelyin Chavez-Nava, Freshman Defender Carmen Hernandez and Junior Goalkeeper Vanessa Aguirre.

