Americus City Council to return to live meetings

Americus City Council met on Thursday, April 21, 2022, to cast votes on the business of the city. All council members were present except for Nicole Smith. After the consent agenda was approved, the meeting moved on to taking action on three items. First up was rescinding the emergency declaration which has been standing in its original and extended versions since 2020. The declaration was secondary to COVID-19 and would allow the council and the public to utilize internet conferencing to continue to address the needs of the city. By a vote of 4-1 the declaration was rescinded, and the council will once again begin meeting in the council chambers at the public safety building for May’s meeting. Nelson Brown voted against rescinding the declaration.

Passing unanimously was a district reapportionment. This will make room in the city charter to reapportion the election districts from which representatives of council are elected.

After unanimously suspending the rules, a 2021 operation budget amendment also passed. This will allow the financials from 2021 to be closed out.

As is indicative by their status on the consent agenda, those items also passed unanimously. A Rees Park lease agreement for the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, Payroll Development Authority and One Sumter Foundation was approved. An alcohol license for sales at 1104 South MLK Jr. Blvd. was approved. An invoice regarding a JAG grant was approved. Speed bumps on Sun Valley Drive and Ashby Street were approved. Several items related to infrastructure and public works were approved. Parcels at Eastview Cemetery will be merged. Bids for a new fire engine will also be gathered.

Several appointments were made, and the meeting was adjourned.

The agenda setting meeting will be held in council chambers of the public safety building on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 6pm. The regular meeting will be located similarly on Thursday, May 19, 2022. While there is discussion of continuing to utilize some form of broadcasting, plans have not been made official. All city council meetings are open to the public. Should you wish to attend there will be no mask mandate, however using basic precaution is recommended.