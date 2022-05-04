Area Beat Report May 2 to May 4

Published 11:07 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • McCoy, Cordarieus Reshon (In Jail), 30, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances/Cruelty to Children – Allowing child to witness felony/battery-family violence/Aggravated Assault against a law enforcement officer/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Damage to Property – second degree/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to report striking fixed object/Theft by receiving stolen property – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation/Failure to Appear
  • Reynolds, Khalil Hy’Keem (In Jail), 30, Reckless Conduct

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/2

  • 232 Old Andersonville Rd. at 3:07 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • GA Hwy 27 East at MP 24 at 3:03 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Jasmine Dr. and Tulip Dr. at 4:05 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 500 West Lamar St. at 4:39 p.m. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or stolen tag
  • 289 Bagley St. at 6:06 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • 278 Rockdale Subdivision at 8 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 10:53 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 11:38 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Starlight Circle at 11:38 pm., Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 24 at 1:21 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 1412 Hwy 280 West at Lot G at 5:11 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 265 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 5:38 a.m., Theft
  • 648 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:58 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • 251 East Rockhill Dr. at 6:07 a.m., Entering Auto

