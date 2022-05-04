Destination Sweet Spot

If you were on Elm Avenue around lunch on Thursday, April 21, 2022, you likely noticed there was some excitement brewing. The Sweet Spot Baking Company has officially cut the ribbon on their locally owned business. Many gathered to see it with their own eyes, and in many cases, taste it with their own mouths. No one was disappointed. Emily Simpson is the owner, and she tells just a bit of her story. She has not done this alone and she credits not only her mother, but also other women she refers to as mama for helping write this story. Each of the women have contributed to her love of baking and the tenacity it takes to turn such a love into a business. She is also quick to tell of the men who have helped shaped her dream to include her dad as well as her husband, Chris and their son. The Sweet Spot is serving up both delicious goodies and sweet tales of Emily’s life.

In addition to her family, friends came from far and near to cheer on Emily as she takes on this new adventure. Schoolmates and friends from many miles away were taking their stand to wish Emily a great adventure. Then there were those who will be supporting Emily as customers. Americus showed up for Emily to express joy in choosing to invest in our little corner. Many have already tasted Emily’s offerings and find them to be worthy of celebration. As cheesecakes and carrot cakes were passed around the crowd, she made more folks into cheerleaders.

By the end of an hour, many a taste was had and many a bag full of her goodies left the shop. Emily and her staff stand ready to serve you. Americus stands ready to support such a talented lady. If you have a special occasion, or if you want to celebrate a typical Thursday afternoon, you will find something at the Sweet Spot which will fit the bill exactly. As Emily believes, “Life is short, make it sweet!”

Stop by and taste for yourself. The Sweet Spot is open on Thursday and Friday from noon to 5pm. On Saturdays, doors open an hour earlier at 11am. Want a little something to make Sunday even more special? Drop by from noon to 3pm. The Spot is located at 841 Elm Avenue and can be contacted by phone at 229.380.4190. Take a look at their offerings at sweetspotbaking.com and like them on Facebook.