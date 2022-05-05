Area Beat Report May 4 to May 5
Published 2:42 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Flowers, Kentavious Demarcus ( In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
- Riggins, Jesse James (In Jail), 55, Probation Violation
- Robinson, Jillian Cerra (In Jail), 36, Failure to Appear
- Rogers, Keyon Jabrail (In Jail), 22, Participation in Criminal Gang Activity/Illegal Possession of Marijuana/Items prohibited for possession by inmates/Crossing State/County Guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and /or drugs without consent
- Sims, Shanteya Lacole (Released to other agency), 29, Housing for Dougherty County
- Williams, Arthur Lee (Bonded Out), Affray/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/4
- 214 Hwy 280 West at 1:58 a.m., Mental Subject
- US Hwy 19 at MM 14 at 3:55 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 27 East at GA Hwy 195 North at 4:26 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 195 and GA Hwy 27 East at 4:47 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 498 Highway 30 West at 8:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 3014 Roney St. at 9:51 a.m., Theft
- 200 Block of Highway 19 South at 10:29 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 200 Industrial Blvd. at Flint Area Learning Center at 10:52 a.m., Simple Battery
- Sumter County Courthouse at 11:07 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:58 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 1832 Middle River Rd. at 2:31 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 251 Ed Carson Rd. at 7:40 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 2210 US Hwy 280 East at 7:50 p.m., Information for officer
- Hillcrest Grange Rd. at 9:24 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 600 block of GA Hwy 49 South at 10:03 p.m., Suspicious Person
- US Highway 19 North at SGTC Parkway at 1:29 a.m., Livestock in Road
5/5
- 152 Faircloth Rd. at Information for officer
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/3
- N. Jackson St. at 2:07 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Tampering with evidence-Felony/Furnishing and selling alcohol to under age 21.
- Cherokee St. at 2:13 a.m., Domestic Dispute
5/4
- Tripp St. at Tripp St. Coin Laundry at 12:08 p.m., Damage to Property
- South MLK Blvd. at 2:20 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- H E Forsyth St. at 2:43 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- South MLK at 3:02 p.m., Deceased Person
- Academy St. at 3:38 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Magnolia St. at 4:21 p.m., Miscellaneous ReportE. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:40 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- S. Lee St. at Circle K at 5 p.m., Driving away without paying for gasoline
- W. Church St. at 5:25 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- US Hwy 19 South at Big A Party at 5:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Big A Package Store at 6:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Forsyth St. at Roses at 8:19 p.m.,