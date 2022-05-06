Area Beat Report May 5 to May 6
Published 4:02 pm Friday, May 6, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cook, Alaya Sharlyn (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault
- Coy, Joshua Allen (In Jail), 41, Child Support
- Dismuke, Tytiannia Shontae (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery
- Mackey, Qwanesha Maria (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault/Maintaining a disorderly house
- Robinson, Jillian Cerra (Bonded Out), 36, Failure to Appear for finger printable charge
- Solomon, Cordellius Bernard (In Jail), 28, Criminal Trespass
- Thomas, Keishaun Antwan (In Jail), Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon/Reckless Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/5
- 152 Faircloth Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Information for officer
- Bumphead Rd. and Sunset Park Dr. at 7:42 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
- 300 Block of Bumphead Rd. at 8:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for driving on wron side of the roadway.
- 173 Grover Dr. at 1:05 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:13 p.m., VIN Inspection
- US Hwy 19 and Mile Marker 4 at 2:57 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 346 Lacross Rd. at 3:16 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Sumter County Courthouse at 4:53 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Cartwright Rd. and Highway 30 West at 6:07 p.m., Domestic disturbance/Simple Battery/Theft By Taking
- 608 Southwestern Circle at 7:32 p.m., Information for officer246 Shiloh Rd. at 7:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 246 Shiloh Rd. at 7:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Warrant Service
- 1041 GA Hwy 49 South at 7:49 p.m., Simple Battery/County Disorderly Conduct
- 1038 GA Hwy 49 South at 10:07 p.m., Warrant Service
5/6
- Tommy Hooks Rd. at Murphy Mill Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Gaston, Denarius Otyveon, 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Gore, Jonathan Equavious, 27, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object
- Iyizoba, Anita Delores, 58, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/5
- Montgomery St. at 2:24 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
- Patterson St. and Davis Dr. at 3:43 a.m., City Probation/Tail lights required
- Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Company at 5:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 222 at 8:49 a.m., Simple Battery
- Hanson Dr. at 9:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:13 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- E. Lamar St. at 10:23 a.m., Damage to Property
- Taylor St. at 1:19 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- S. Lee St. at 1:15 p.m., Warrant Served
- Lonnie Lane at 3:40 p.m., Simple Battery
- Bell St. at 4:19 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
- Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 4:58 p.m., Possession/Manufacture/Distribute ETC.
- Apt. A Lakeview Circle at 5:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children-allowing child to witness felony
- South Lee St. at Food Mart at 6:13 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Lamar St. at Baldwin at 8:59 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- W. Lamar St. at 9:08 p.m., Driving without a license
- W. Lamar St. at 10:02 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Harris St. Apt. 39 at Heritage Village Apartments at 8:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Millard Fuller Blvd. at Church St. at 10:37 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object