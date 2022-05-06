Area Beat Report May 5 to May 6

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cook, Alaya Sharlyn (In Jail), 39, Aggravated Assault
  • Coy, Joshua Allen (In Jail), 41, Child Support
  • Dismuke, Tytiannia Shontae (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery
  • Mackey, Qwanesha Maria (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault/Maintaining a disorderly house
  • Robinson, Jillian Cerra (Bonded Out), 36, Failure to Appear for finger printable charge
  • Solomon, Cordellius Bernard (In Jail), 28, Criminal Trespass
  • Thomas, Keishaun Antwan (In Jail), Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon/Reckless Conduct

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/5

  • 152 Faircloth Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Information for officer
  • Bumphead Rd. and Sunset Park Dr. at 7:42 a.m., Improper passing in no passing zone
  • 300 Block of Bumphead Rd. at 8:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for driving on wron side of the roadway.
  • 173 Grover Dr. at 1:05 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 113 Daisy Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:13 p.m., VIN Inspection
  • US Hwy 19 and Mile Marker 4 at 2:57 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 346 Lacross Rd. at 3:16 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 4:53 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • Cartwright Rd. and Highway 30 West at 6:07 p.m., Domestic disturbance/Simple Battery/Theft By Taking
  • 608 Southwestern Circle at 7:32 p.m., Information for officer246 Shiloh Rd. at 7:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 246 Shiloh Rd. at 7:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Warrant Service
  • 1041 GA Hwy 49 South at 7:49 p.m., Simple Battery/County Disorderly Conduct
  • 1038 GA Hwy 49 South at 10:07 p.m., Warrant Service

5/6

  • Tommy Hooks Rd. at Murphy Mill Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Gaston, Denarius Otyveon, 21, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Gore, Jonathan Equavious, 27, Possession of MSD Marijuana or drug related object
  • Iyizoba, Anita Delores, 58, Theft By Shoplifting

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

5/5

  • Montgomery St. at 2:24 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Warrant Executed
  • Patterson St. and Davis Dr. at 3:43 a.m., City Probation/Tail lights required
  • Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Company at 5:14 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 222 at 8:49 a.m., Simple Battery
  • Hanson Dr. at 9:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:13 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • E. Lamar St. at 10:23 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Taylor St. at 1:19 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • S. Lee St. at 1:15 p.m., Warrant Served
  • Lonnie Lane at 3:40 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Bell St. at 4:19 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
  • Lonnie Lane at East Oaks Apartments at 4:58 p.m., Possession/Manufacture/Distribute ETC.
  • Apt. A Lakeview Circle at 5:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children-allowing child to witness felony
  • South Lee St. at Food Mart at 6:13 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Lamar St. at Baldwin at 8:59 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • W. Lamar St. at 9:08 p.m., Driving without a license
  • W. Lamar St. at 10:02 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Harris St. Apt. 39 at Heritage Village Apartments at 8:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Millard Fuller Blvd. at Church St. at 10:37 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object

 

