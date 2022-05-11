Area Beat Report May 8 to May 10, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Davinci Lawrence (In Jail), 21, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Burglary – 2nd Degree felony
- Landers, James Drasin (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
5/10
- 491 GA Hwy 49 North at 1:41 a.m., Accident Report
- 109 East Church St. at Drummer Boy Museum at 8:05 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Disorderly Conduct
- 154 Arlington Ext. at 10:07 a.m., Missing Child
- 109 Blacksmith Rd. at 1:07 p.m., Civil Matter
- 702 Southwestern Circle at 6:56 p.m., Information for officer
- 193 E. Rockhill Dr. at 2 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North and Airport Road at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 175 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:08 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 230 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1:23 a.m., Business/House Check
5/11
- 164 Cooper Rd. Lot D at 1:25 a.m., Trouble Unknown
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- King, Angela, 42, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Sims, Tony Fitzgerald, 21, Aggravated Assault and Battery against the female who is pregnant/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – Allowing child to witness family violence
- Harris, George Edward, 35, Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Report
5/8
- Block McCoy St. at 2:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
5/9
- Park Row at 3:29 a.m., Welfare Check
- Burke St. at 5:16 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- E. Lamar St. at 9:27 a.m., Damage to Property
- Ashby St. at 10:35 a.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
- 111 Matthews Dr. at 11:59 a.m., Computer Forgery
- Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 1:19 p.m., Disrupting Public School
- E. Glessner St. at 2:31 p.m., Dumping or Depositing of Litter
- Elm Avenue at E. Hill St. at 3:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- S. Lee St. at 3:59 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Cherokee St. at 6:45 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Forrest St. Apartment Q at 1:07 a.m., Assault and Battery
- Angus Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Domestic Dispute
5/10
- Barbara Battle Way at 10:57 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Hampton St. at 11:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Avenue at 12:55 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Winn St. at 2:12 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 4 p.m., 4:19 p.m., 4:11 p.m., 4:23 p.m., 4:27 p.m. and 4:36 p.m., Contempt of Court
- Rees St. at 8:04 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- A Norman Circle at 10:53 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property/Criminal Trespass