Area Beat Report May 8 to May 10, 2022

Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Davinci Lawrence (In Jail), 21, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Burglary – 2nd Degree felony
  • Landers, James Drasin (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report

5/10

  • 491 GA Hwy 49 North at 1:41 a.m., Accident Report
  • 109 East Church St. at Drummer Boy Museum at 8:05 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Disorderly Conduct
  • 154 Arlington Ext. at 10:07 a.m., Missing Child
  • 109 Blacksmith Rd. at 1:07 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 702 Southwestern Circle at 6:56 p.m., Information for officer
  • 193 E. Rockhill Dr. at 2 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 North and Airport Road at 2:04 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 175 South GA Tech Parkway at 2:08 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 230 N. Spring Creek Circle at 1:23 a.m., Business/House Check

5/11

  • 164 Cooper Rd. Lot D at 1:25 a.m., Trouble Unknown

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • King, Angela, 42, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Sims, Tony Fitzgerald, 21, Aggravated Assault and Battery against the female who is pregnant/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children – Allowing child to witness family violence
  • Harris, George Edward, 35, Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

 

Americus PD Media Incident Report

5/8

  • Block McCoy St. at 2:13 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

5/9

  • Park Row at 3:29 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Burke St. at 5:16 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Lamar St. at 9:27 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Ashby St. at 10:35 a.m., Loud and Unnecessary Noises-Prohibited
  • 111 Matthews Dr. at 11:59 a.m., Computer Forgery
  • Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 1:19 p.m., Disrupting Public School
  • E. Glessner St. at 2:31 p.m., Dumping or Depositing of Litter
  • Elm Avenue at E. Hill St. at 3:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • S. Lee St. at 3:59 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Cherokee St. at 6:45 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Forrest St. Apartment Q at 1:07 a.m., Assault and Battery
  • Angus Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Domestic Dispute

5/10

  • Barbara Battle Way at 10:57 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Hampton St. at 11:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Avenue at 12:55 p.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Winn St. at 2:12 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree-Felony
  • South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 4 p.m., 4:19 p.m., 4:11 p.m., 4:23 p.m., 4:27 p.m. and 4:36 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • Rees St. at 8:04 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • A Norman Circle at 10:53 p.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property/Criminal Trespass

 

