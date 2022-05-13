Frank Eugene Virga: February 21, 2022

Frank Eugene Virga, Age 72, of Americus, GA, passed away on February 21, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, GA when he was not able to overcome a month long battle with the Coronavirus. His Funeral Mass Services and Celebration of Life will be held at Saint Teresa’s Catholic Church on 421 Edgewood Lane in Albany, Ga on Saturday May 21, 2022 @ 11:30am ET. We, The Virga Family hope you can attend the service and look forward to seeing you. If you have any memories, words or photos you’d like to share, you can post them here: https://www.kimbrellstern.com/m/obituaries/Frank-Virga/Memories . We Love You and thank you all again so much. Frank was born on August 11th, 1949, to Vincent Virga & Virginia Scoggins in Birmingham, AL. Frank’s life was heavily influenced by his Grandmother Providenza & Aunt Lucy Virga and his Grandparents Homer & Bessie Scoggins. After graduating from Glenn High School in 1967, he went on to study Business Administration at Jefferson State Junior College in Birmingham. After graduation, Frank enlisted in the United States Marine Core in 1969. After his time in the Marine Core, the young entrepreneur moved to Americus, GA and purchased an Italian Restaurant, “Pasquale’s Pizza & Pasta”. It was at Pasquale’s where Frank met his future wife, Janice Marcelle Freeman of Sasser, GA and the two were married on August 31, 1974 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Americus. The couple went on to have to have their first son, Vincent Anthony Virga (Tony) on May 5, 1975. And in 1978, the couple welcomed their second son, Frank Nickolas Virga on August 25, 1978. Frank successfully owned and operated Pasquale’s for three decades becoming a pillar in the community. Frank reflected on his years he and his family spent in Americus and running Pasquale’s stating: “I have spent the majority of my years in Americus at Pasquale’s Pizza on Tripp Street then downtown on Lamar Street. I have seen three generations grow up while in business and have made many friends and friendships. The best years of my life was serving the people and friends in Americus and Sumter County. I have served President Jimmy Carter and family on several occasions hosting family birthday parties for their children and his brother Billy.” In 1998, Frank turned the page on the long restaurant part of his life returned to furthering his education where he sought his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, GA where he graduated with honors in 2011. After graduating, Frank pursued his second career in Accounting and Bookkeeping which soon led him to a 20 Year term of service with H&R Block in Albany, GA and surrounding areas. As much as Frank was a career man, he was definitely a family man and one who had many friends. Frank was a devout Roman Catholic and spent the majority of his life as a dedicated member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Americus, GA and then later at Saint Teresa’s Catholic Church in Albany, GA. Frank enjoyed and participated in sports throughout his youth and would always say with pride, “Roll Tide”. Frank was one of six siblings including his older brother and recently deceased Sammy Joseph Virga. Frank is survived by his three younger brothers, Vincent Anthony Virga II, Gerard Matthews Virga, his youngest brother Michael Jeffrey Virga, and baby sister Mary Kathryn Virga-Manning. Frank was a much loved and loving “Uncle Frank” to his many nieces and nephews and their children. Frank’s youngest son, Nick passed on Dec 2, 2004. His oldest son Tony is married to Jessa Lee Jeremiah and they have Frank’s two granddaughters, Primlee Nickole Virga (7) and Paislee Barrett Virga (5). Frank’s love for his family and especially his granddaughters was evident to anyone whom he encountered. Frank was a good friend to all that called him friend. He truly saw no colors, black, white, red or blue. Frank feared not his life after this one as he trusted his sole in our savior Jesus Christ to meet him and his loved ones that have passed before him in heaven. Frank, we all love you and we’ll miss you.