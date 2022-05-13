Update on early voting for May 24 election day

Sumter County is holding early voting for the May 24th election day. To date, 691 residents have cast their vote in person. There have been 235 mail in ballots issued, and of these, 76 have been returned.

Every Sumter County voter has a reason to cast their vote on the May 24th ballot. There are local races, state level races and federal level races on the ballot. In addition, the question of extending our TSPLOST penny tax is also on the ballot. County Commissioners, as well as judges are some of the positions which impact us in an intimate way on a daily basis. The governor’s race as well as congressional house, and US Senate positions are on the ballot as well.

You will need to pick a party or independent ballot to vote. Please note, all independent candidates will be on both partisan ballots, however, only nonpartisan races will be allowed to vote upon if choosing an independent ballot. Plainly, you will not get to vote on any race in which a candidate has declared a party if you choose to vote the independent ballot.

Also note, democratic candidates will only be voted on a democratic ballot. Likewise, only republican candidates will be voted upon with a republican ballot. Please see a sample ballot prior to voting. You can find such at sumtercountygaelections.us. Please be mindful that election workers are not allowed to answer any questions regarding which ballot to vote or who to vote for. Their capacity is limited to technical questions regarding the voting process. There will be sample ballots at precincts to review before deciding which ballot you wish to vote.

Early voting is going on from 8am until 5pm at the Griffin Bell Conference Center. Early voting is over on Friday, May 20, 2022. There will be Saturday voting on May 14th. If you vote on election day, please report to your regular polling place. The polls will be opened from 7am to 7pm. To find out more about your polling place or voter registration you may visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.