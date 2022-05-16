Area Beat Report May 12 to May 15
Published 3:27 pm Monday, May 16, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Burton, Santoria Nicole (Bonded Out), 30, Criminal Trespass
- Cromer, Amanda Renae (In Jail), 19, Battery – Family Violence (first offense)
- Mozell, Latuff Mardell (In Jail), 29, Criminal Trespass/Battery – Family Violence (first offense)
- Parrish, Brandon Lee (In Jail), 35, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Felony/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
- Price, Calvin (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Lee (Bonded Out), 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Failure to Appear
- Barton, Mark Anthony (Bonded Out), 37, Operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol or drugs/Operating vessel with Insufficient PFD/Operating vessel with improper lights
- Bradley, Kendric Bernard (In Jail), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Receipt, Possession or transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Curtis, Andre Ny’Kel (In Jail), 20, Theft By Taking (Felony)
- Hunter, Johnny Lee (In Jail), 32, Obstruction of officer/Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession of a firearm by convicted felon/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Battery – Family Violence (first offense)/Theft By Taking – Felony/Battery-Family Violence (MSD)/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers during accident involving personal injury to or death of person/Driving without a valid license/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony
- Thomas, Leon Curtis (In Jail), 39, Forgery 4th Degree checks under $1,500.00/Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Ware, Marquis Shecore (Bonded Out), 28, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to have license on person
- Williams, Derick Algernon (In Jail), Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/12
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 2:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- District Line Rd. at North Point e at 7:16 a.m., Warning for passing in no passing zone
- District Line Rd. at Havencrest Dr. at 7:29 a.m., Warning for speeding
- 113 Graham St. Apt. B at 9:01 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Criminal Trespass/Battery – Family Violence (first offense)
- GA Hwy 30 and Mile Marker 1 at 10 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:47 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 109 Blacksmith Rd. at 1:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 2:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 2:45 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 256 GA Hwy 49 North at 4:16 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Owalter St. and W. Church St. at 5:05 p.m., Speeding/reckless Driving
- 239 South Freeman Avenue at 5:12 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 22 at 7:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 357 R W Jones Rd. at 11:20 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 502 Confederate St. at 12:02 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Battery-Family Violence
5/13
- GA Hwy 280 East near Brickyard Road at 7:14 a.m., Welfare Check
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby at 10:26 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 205 Johnson St. at 11:05 a.m., Civil Matter
- North Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 2:54 p.m., Information for officer
- US 19 South at 4:55 p.m., Battery – Family Violence first offence
- 107 Orchard Dr. at 5:34 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 238 North Spring Creek Circle at 5:41 p.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 25 at 7:07 p.m., Damage to Property
- 168 Mitchell St. at 10:17 p.m., Identity Theft
- 200 Moore Road at 10:33 p.m., Harassing Phone calls
- 2366 South Lee St. at 10:40 p.m., Assist Other Agency
- 155 Oak Turn Dr. at 11:34 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- Pecan Rd. and Fish Rd. at 5:32 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 104 Church St. at General Store at 4:33 p.m., Suspicious Person
5/14
- 103 Fieldstone Dr. at 10:23 a.m., Theft
- 637 Hwy 27 East at 2:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
- West of Hwy 377 on McLittle Bridge Rd. at 4:07 p.m., Failure to yield after stopping for stop sign
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 4:19 p.m., Civil Matter
- 178 Lexington Circle at 12:19 a.m., Loud Music
- Flintside Dr. near 1st thru 6th st. at 1:32 a.m., Suspicious Person
5/15
- 110 Pecan Circle at 2:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 506 Hwy 280 East at Get and Go at 8:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East at Knollwood Dr. at 10:07 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for passing in a no passing zone
- US Hwy 280 at MP 24 at 11:40 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 969 Thrasher Rd. at 1:17 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Highway 280 East at Railroad St. at 3:22 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 386 Highway 280 West at Lot D at 3:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- US Hwy 280 East at Pryor Rd. at 3:39 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Graystone Dr. at 4:58 p.m., Drag Racing
- 580 Hwy 280 East at Lot A at 5:12 p.m., 911 Hang up
- 248 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd. at 6:04 p.m., 911 Hang up
- 109 Riverside Dr. at 8:02 p.m., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Deriso, Chanda Shantel, 26, DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
- English, Marqueta Denise, 37, DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tail lights required
- Holt, Brianna Mercedes, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Speeding
- Nguyen, Hau T, 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemanor
- Robinson, Treveon, 21, Warrant Executed
- Deriso, Dominique Shantal, 27, Driving without a valid license/Failure to yield for funeral procession
- Smith, Lee, 28, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz.
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/11
- 103A Bessie Mays Circle at 4:21 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Mayo St. at 7:49 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seatbelt violation/Possession of Marijuana – less than an oz./Warrant Executed
5/12
- North Jackson St. at 12:37 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to yield for funeral procession
- East Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 1:29 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 350 Rucker St. at Boone Park at 1:38 p.m., Recovered Property-Not stolen
- 64A Brinson St. at 2:42 p.m., Financial Transaction/card Fraud
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 2:28 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes at 4:17 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 950 Anthony St. at University Place Apartments at 4:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 304 Harold Avenue at 5:50 p.m., Damage to Property
- Magnolia St. at 10:16 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 708 Sunset Dr. at 1:35 a.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
5/13
- Rees St. at Rees Park at 12:06 a.m., Lost/Mislaid property
- Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:49 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Theft By Taking – Felony/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
- Hosanna Circle at 3:51 a.m., Domestic Dispute/Theft By Taking – Motor vehicle
- Town Creek Circle at 6:18 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Americus at 11:25 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Oaks at Bell St. at 12:11 p.m., Hands free violation
- E. Forsyth St. at 2:52 p.m., Forgery – 4th degree felony/Possession of drug-related objects
- W. Forsyth St. at Shell Gas Station at 3:18 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 3:22 p.m., Contempt of Court
- A Cherokee St. at 4:48 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Knollwood Dr. at 4:26 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Montgomery St. at 5:59 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Lonnie Lane Apt. B at 7:02 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- East Church St. at 7:07 p.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)/Criminal Trespass
- S. MLK Jr. Boulevard at 8 Inn at 7:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Thomas Dr. at Felder St. at 8:20 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Walgreens at 6:40 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Beale St. at 2:11 a.m., Domestic Dispute
5/14
- Forrest St. at 2:47 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:06 a.m., DUI/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Alan Dr. at 3:43 a.m., Missing Person
- Pinecrest Dr. at Sharon Dr. at 1:38 a.m., Robbery/Aggravated Assault
- Lowe St. at 5:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- Oglethorpe Avenue at Hudson St. at 6:21 a.m., Possession of MISD Marijuana or drug-related objects/Warrant Executed
- A Henrietta St. at 12:18 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- Hampton St. at Forsyth St. at 2:24 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- Crawford St. at 2:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hawkins St. at 4:44 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- South Hampton St. at 6 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- B Barbara Battle Way at 12:50 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
5/15
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. at 4:11 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tail lights required
- Eastview Circle at 6:45 a.m., Damage to Property
- Tripp St. at 9:52 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Speeding
- Murphy Mill Rd. at 10:15 a.m., Theft by Taking – Felony/Criminal Damage to Property
- Town Creek Circle at 1:08 p.m., Damage to Property
- Tripp St. at 4 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding/Receipt, Possession or transfer of Firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Mayo St. at 4:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Academy St. at McCoy Hill Park at 4:23 p.m., Affray
- Ridge St. at 2:55 p.m., Burglary – first degree/Criminal Damage to Property/Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- N. MLK Jr. Boulevard at King Motel at 5:53 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Douglas Circle at 6:59 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Prince St. at Food Lion at 7:11 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- East Lamar St. at Cherokee St. at 8:46 p.m., Obstruction of officer/Possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute/Possession of a firearm by convicted felon/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies/Battery – Family Violence (first offense)/Theft By Taking – Felony/Battery-Family Violence (MSD)/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers during accident involving personal injury to or death of person/Driving without a valid license/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony
- US 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 9:37 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Murphy Mill Rd. Apt. C at 10:46 p.m., Criminal Trespass