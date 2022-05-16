SGTC Foundation recognizes Lou Crouch for Law Enforcement Academy support

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation recognized Lou Crouch of Byron, Ga for his support of the SGTC Foundation during SGTC’s Law Enforcement Academy Class 22- 01 graduation ceremony in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus recently.

“The SGTC Foundation is very pleased to recognize Lou Crouch today for his support of the college, the SGTC Foundation, and the Law Enforcement Academy and its students with these tokens of appreciation,” said SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation.

The SGTC Foundation hosted its donor appreciation dinner recently for the first time in three years. This was the first time the appreciation dinner had been held since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lou Crouch was unable to attend the dinner and be recognized for being a member of the President’s Club. President’s Club members are individuals or businesses that donate $5,000 or more in a single year to the Foundation.

“It is very fitting to recognize Lou Crouch here at the Law Enforcement Academy graduation today for being a member of the Foundation’s President Club,” said Bird. “He is being recognized for the past three years but he has done this for 10 years. He has endowed or helped endow 10 different scholarships for the Law Enforcement Academy. He was a major contributor to the establishment of the Lt. Michael Sangster, Lou Crouch Law Enforcement, Smarr-Smith, Sondron – Smallwood, and the Chief Vanessa Wall scholarships. We appreciate Lou and what he has meant to our Law Enforcement Academy and Criminal Justice students and to Law Enforcement in this state,” said Bird.

At the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy graduation, Crouch help present Kam Chase Baker of Broxton with the Lt. Michael Sangster Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship, Charittie Faith Walker of Arabi with the Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship, Marvin Smith, IV, with the Lou Crouch Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship and Lakeitha Majors Ellison with the Chief Vanessa Wall Scholarship.

He also helped present two SGTC Criminal Justice students with Smarr-Smith Scholarships. Those scholarships were awarded to Alisa Colwell of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department and Teresa Miller of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department, who completed their associate degree in Criminal Justice recently.

SGTC Foundation Executive Director and Vice President for Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird thanked Lou Crouch for his part in helping SGTC students obtain their dreams of entering the law enforcement field. “This scholarship is a tremendous help to the young men and women who are training to become public servants and work as law enforcement officers here in Georgia. These scholarships are not only helping our students but it is making communities safer. We appreciate Lou Crouch’s involvement and the financial support of this program and our students,” said Bird.

For more information about donating or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.