Area Beat Report May 16 to May 17, 2022
Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barron, Stephen Bernard, 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 28, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Mizell, Dakoda Neil (In Jail), 34, Reckless Conduct/Discharging firearms on or near public highway or street/Discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol or drugs
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/16
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 9:19 a.m., Speeding
- Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 9:35 a.m., Speeding/Violation of instruction permit
- 112 Thomas Dr. at 9:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 319 Ed Carson Dr. at 10:38 a.m., Theft
- 319 Ed Carson Dr. at 12:23 p.m., Theft
- 1601 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 1602 N. Nathan Luther Blvd. at 12:32 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 738 Hwy 118 at 1:59 p.m., Welfare Check
- 143 Sylvan Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 7:48 p.m., Verbal warning for speeding
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Starlight Circle at 8:40 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 280 at Trail Lane at 10:35 p.m., Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 280 at Felder St. at 10:43 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 North at Peacock Alley at 4:26 a.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 30 at Cartwright Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 200 Moore Rd. at 5 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 5:25 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
5/17
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 6:53 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 138 North Village Dr. at 12:42 a.m., Trouble Unknown