Area Beat Report May 16 to May 17, 2022

Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barron, Stephen Bernard, 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to Appear for finger printable charge – Felony
  • McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 28, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Mizell, Dakoda Neil (In Jail), 34, Reckless Conduct/Discharging firearms on or near public highway or street/Discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol or drugs

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/16

  • Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 9:19 a.m., Speeding
  • Hwy 49 North at MM 23 at 9:35 a.m., Speeding/Violation of instruction permit
  • 112 Thomas Dr. at 9:44 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 319 Ed Carson Dr. at 10:38 a.m., Theft
  • 319 Ed Carson Dr. at 12:23 p.m., Theft
  • 1601 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 1602 N. Nathan Luther Blvd. at 12:32 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 1:59 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 143 Sylvan Dr. at 5:23 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 7:48 p.m., Verbal warning for speeding
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Starlight Circle at 8:40 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • GA Hwy 280 at Trail Lane at 10:35 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • GA Hwy 280 at Felder St. at 10:43 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Peacock Alley at 4:26 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 30 at Cartwright Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 200 Moore Rd. at 5 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • US Hwy 19 N at MM 14 at 5:25 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding

5/17

  • GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 24 at 6:53 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 138 North Village Dr. at 12:42 a.m., Trouble Unknown

 

