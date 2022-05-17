Charittie Walker awarded SGTC Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy scholarship

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Charittie Walker of Arabi, GA, was awarded the Smallwood-Sondron Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship at the conclusion of the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Class 22 – 01 training.

Lou Crouch of Bryon endowed this scholarship for the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Law Enforcement Academy in memory of Peach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood. The two deputies died in the line of duty in November 2016.

Walker expressed her appreciation to South Georgia Technical College, the Law Enforcement Academy staff and Lou Crouch. “I am so thankful for this scholarship,” said Walker. “My ultimate goal is to continue my education and become a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and this scholarship will be a big help in achieving that goal.”

Walker is the mother of two children. “After having my two children, Amira and Princeton, I was determined to earn my POST certification. However, I failed out the first time during a written exam after discovering my kids had COVID-19. My attention changed to focus on enhancing the wellness health of my children. But thankfully I returned and am now able to complete the first step in my ultimate goal. I now plan to further my education and earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.”

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford had words of praise for Lou Crouch and his support of Law Enforcement and South Georgia Technical College. “I am very thankful to Lou Crouch for his support of the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and the SGTC Foundation,” said Dr. Watford. “His generosity is allowing students to have the opportunity to continue their educational and career goals. I hope you serve in a manner that honors Lou Crouch and Deputies Smallwood and Sondron.”

South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird congratulated the cadets and shared, “this scholarship and others are a tremendous help to the young men and women who are training to become public servants and work as law enforcement officers here in Georgia. An investment in an endowed scholarship will continue to give back to students indefinitely. We appreciate what Lou Crouch and others are doing for our students and our state. The students he is helping today with these educational opportunities may be the public servants that we count on tomorrow in our local communities.”

For more information about donating or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA.

Individuals interested in attending the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy can contact the office at 229-931-2716 or contact Director Brett Murray at bmurray@southgatech.edu. The next class will begin in Fall Semester 2022 and the program is being condensed into an 11-week academy. Financial aid is available and students will earn credit toward an associate degree in Criminal Justice.