Area Beat Report May 16 to May 18
Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Barron, Stephen Bernard, 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Johnson, Jeffery, 28, Contempt of Court
- McCoy, James Arthur, 28, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Mizell, Dakoda Neil, 34, Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol or drugs
- Reynolds, Orlania Shanta, 32, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- Brown, Endiya Janae, 18, Simple Battery
- Brown, Jakyrah, 20, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- King, Anthony Eugene, 47, Warrant Executed
- Williams, Shateria Vonshe, 28, Warrant Executed
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
5/16
- Magnolia at Hawkin St. at 3:33 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- 1311 Crawford St. at 7:15 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 911 Magnolia St. at 12:06 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1212 Elm Avenue at 1:46 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol or drugs
- 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreens at 5:22 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 909 Angus Dr. at 9:09 p.m., Missing Person
- 113A Sun Valley Dr. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 311 Tripp St. at 11:43 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 210 Tom Hall Circle at 3:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 300 E. Lester St. at 5:24 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 101 Manhattan St. at East Gate Plaza at 12:30 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 214B Taylor St. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 314 Academy St. at 3:34 a.m., Burglary – 1st degree felony
5/17
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 2002 Hickory Dr. at 2:28 a.m., Stalking
- 130 South Dudley St. at 1:34 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 300 Cherokee St. at Head Start at 7:31 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 106A Waitsman Dr. at 8:06 a.m., Battery – first offense/Cruelty to Children –third degree/allowing child to witness felony act
- 547 Oak Avenue at 9:39 a.m., Domestic Dispute/ Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
- 1711 East Lamar St. at 11:24 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- East Forsyth St. at 2:19 p.m., Warrant Executed/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Yield for Funeral Procession
- Hanson St. at 6:29 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 67C Cherokee St. at 9:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Rees St. at East Lamar St. at 11:36 p.m., Traffic Stop (non-alcohol-related)
- 204 Manhattan St. at Eastgate Plaza at 11:51 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 111 Linne St. at 8:41 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 119 South Lee St. at 3:27 p.m., Adult Seatbelt Violation