Area Beat Report May 16 to May 18

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, May 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Barron, Stephen Bernard, 46, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • Johnson, Jeffery, 28, Contempt of Court
  • McCoy, James Arthur, 28, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Mizell, Dakoda Neil, 34, Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Reynolds, Orlania Shanta, 32, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • Brown, Endiya Janae, 18, Simple Battery
  • Brown, Jakyrah, 20, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
  • King, Anthony Eugene, 47, Warrant Executed
  • Williams, Shateria Vonshe, 28, Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

5/16

  • Magnolia at Hawkin St. at 3:33 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • 1311 Crawford St. at 7:15 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 911 Magnolia St. at 12:06 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1212 Elm Avenue at 1:46 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street/Discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol or drugs
  • 733 East Forsyth St. at Walgreens at 5:22 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 909 Angus Dr. at 9:09 p.m., Missing Person
  • 113A Sun Valley Dr. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 311 Tripp St. at 11:43 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 210 Tom Hall Circle at 3:51 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 300 E. Lester St. at 5:24 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 101 Manhattan St. at East Gate Plaza at 12:30 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 214B Taylor St. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 314 Academy St. at 3:34 a.m., Burglary – 1st degree felony

5/17

  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:07 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 2002 Hickory Dr. at 2:28 a.m., Stalking
  • 130 South Dudley St. at 1:34 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 300 Cherokee St. at Head Start at 7:31 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 106A Waitsman Dr. at 8:06 a.m., Battery – first offense/Cruelty to Children –third degree/allowing child to witness felony act
  • 547 Oak Avenue at 9:39 a.m., Domestic Dispute/ Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at 11:24 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • East Forsyth St. at 2:19 p.m., Warrant Executed/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Yield for Funeral Procession
  • Hanson St. at 6:29 p.m., Theft By Taking – Firearm
  • 67C Cherokee St. at 9:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Rees St. at East Lamar St. at 11:36 p.m., Traffic Stop (non-alcohol-related)
  • 204 Manhattan St. at Eastgate Plaza at 11:51 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • 111 Linne St. at 8:41 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 119 South Lee St. at 3:27 p.m., Adult Seatbelt Violation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Local News

Board of Commissioners votes to deny A Community afFAIR a fairgrounds rental to operate the Sumter County Fair

Who should be paid overtime and a thank you to a paramedic for saving a life discussed at Sumter County BOC Regular Meeting

Ignite College and Career Academy’s JROTC cadets put feet to their values

Area Beat Report May 16 to May 17, 2022

Print Article