143 Students on President’s List for Spring Semester at South Georgia Technical College

From Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the spring semester, which included 143 students from around the area and several other states.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Baker County: John Hamilton Bryan of Leary, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Baldwin County: Bradley Gage Roberts of Milledgeville, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Bibb County: William Baldwin Davidson of Macon, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Colquitt County: Abraham Ramirez of Moultrie, Commercial Truck Driving.

Columbia County: Joshua A. Sailors of Evans, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Coweta County: Jayden Christopher Pennington of Newnan, Welding and Joining Technology.

Crawford County: Layne Alexander Hunt of Lizella, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Crisp County: Jeanie LeAnn Barton of Cordele, Criminal Justice Technology; Garrett Payton Black of Cordele, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Kiala Kawana Duncan of Cordele, Cosmetology; Michael T. Keen of Cordele, Networking Specialist; Jessie A. Kilgore of Cordele, Welding and Joining Technology; Alan Axl Perez of Cordele, Automotive Technology; Fabiola San Martin Garcia of Cordele, Business Technology; Logan Guy Tucker of Cordele, Welding and Joining Technology; Elizabeth Vasquez of Cordele, Criminal Justice Technology; Ian Christopher Walker of Cordele, Welding and Joining Technology.

Dekalb County: Detrontae K. Daniels of Lithonia, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Mohammad Zakaria Mahamood of Doraville, Drafting Technology; Yahkirah Manggrum of Decatur, Cosmetology.

Dooly County: Jasmine Denise Clark of Vienna, Criminal Justice Technology; Antannesha B. Clayton of Vienna, Early Childhood Care and Education; Paula F. Coleman of Lilly, Criminal Justice Technology; Caleb Thomas Kassler of Vienna, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Cassidy M. Mathews of Vienna, Business Technology; Shelby Brennan Wood of Vienna, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Dougherty County: Alisa Colwell of Albany, Criminal Justice Technology; Jaysen M. Jewell of Albany, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Christiana Smith of Albany, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Early County: Marcellous Deshun of Arlington, Criminal Justice Technology; Mason Talmedge Johns of Blakely, Agricultural Technology.

Fayette County: Levi Cameron Moore of Fayetteville, Welding and Joining Technology.

Fulton County: Sani Wakili Aliyu of Atlanta, Business Technology.

Glynn County: Joshua Kevin McCann of Saint Simons Island, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Gwinnett County: Joshua Buckner of Norcross, Sports and Fitness Management; Gabriel Ulises Lagos of Lawrenceville, Electric Power Generation.

Harris County: Hunter Benjamin Greene of Cataula, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Bryton Hill Killingsworth of Fortson, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Matthew C. Moore of Hamilton, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Henry County: Kamree Treshay Silas-Nickelberry of McDonough, Culinary Arts.

Houston County: Malachi M. Anderson of Warner Robins, Drafting Technology; Sherronda Bacon-Mercer of Warner Robins, Criminal Justice Technology; Zakyah Jaton Cameron of Bonaire, Culinary Arts; Christian Tyler Corbett of Perry, Business Technology.

Irwin County: Mason Kevin Dill of Ocilla, Agricultural Technology.

Jasper County: Michael Gene Clendenin of Monticello, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Jefferson County: Rahkell Duane Hudson of Wadley, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Laurens County: Noah Scott Benson of Dublin, Commercial Truck Driving.

Lee County: Latoya Brown of Leesburg, Criminal Justice Technology; Candace Alyssa Owens of Smithville, Criminal Justice Technology; Zachary Owen Parrish of Leesburg, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; James Todd Pickelsimer of Leesburg, Criminal Justice Technology.

Macon County: Jerry Brown of Montezuma, Air Conditioning Technology; Evan M. Hinton of Reynolds, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Makayla Janay McCants of Oglethorpe, Aircraft Structural Technology; Miracle Marshalyn McKeller of Ideal, Early Childhood Care and Education; Phillip E. Mura of Oglethorpe, Drafting Technology; Darryl Rumph of Montezuma, Sports and Fitness Management; Kimberly Sadecky of Montezuma, Criminal Justice Technology.

Marion County: Zackary D. Mincey of Buena Vista, Welding and Joining Technology; Kenyatta Slaughter of Buena Vista, Marketing Management; Lakendra S. Stevens of Buena Vista, Culinary Arts; Vivian M. Stubbs of Buena Vista, Business Technology.

Meriwether County: Hunter Blayne Moore of Pine Mountain, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Peach County: Andy M. Harper of Byron, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Pierce County: Lewis L. Newton of Blackshear, Welding and Joining Technology.

Schley County: Dawn Driver Ammons of Ellaville, Marketing Management; Haley A. Lamberth of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology; Kaylen Rose Mathis of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology; Antonio Denard Myrick of Ellaville, Air Conditioning Technology; Jessica Diane Smith of Ellaville, Early Childhood Care and Education; Richard Evans White of Ellaville, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Stewart County: Josiah Williams McCoy of Richland, Air Conditioning Technology.

Sumter County: Carlos M. Arguijo of Americus, Prep Cook; Iquasha Simone Brown of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Morgan R. Brown of Americus, Culinary Arts; Tondrea L. Burton of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Richard Irvin Franklin of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Kadeejah L. Gibson of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Kadarious J. Idlette of Americus, Automotive Technology; Kandis M. Johnson of Americus; Culinary Arts; David Lloyd of Americus, Electrical Systems Technology; Teresa Michelle Mann of Americus, Culinary Arts; Yessenia Elizabeth Mazariegos Martinez of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Tracy Nichelle Monts of Americus, Marketing Management; Malia N. Moore of Americus, Networking Specialist; Montavious Nedd of Americus, Electrical Systems Technology; Makyre Payne of Americus, Computer Support Specialist; Ta’Niah N. Reliford of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Angel E. Reyes Duque of Americus, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Joden Lee Richards of Leslie, Networking Specialist; Brittnie Elizabeth Riddle of Leslie, Criminal Justice Technology; Loes Rozing of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Denivet Sanchez Chirinos of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Crystal Gail Smith of Americus, Marketing Management; Mason Smith of Americus, Accounting; Olivia S. Stevens of Americus, Marketing Management; Dustin Corey Swymer of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology; Alaysia M. Thomas of Americus, Prep Cook; Jamaine B. Thomas of Americus, Auto Collision Repair Technology; Mykell Maurice Thomas of Americus, Electrical Systems Technology; Maurice Lashaun Williams of Americus, Computer Support Specialist; Toby Aaron Wilson of Americus, Diesel Equipment Technology; Camden Paul Wright of Americus, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Angel Young of Leslie, Accounting.

Taylor County: Derrick D. Carson of Butler, Culinary Arts; Lawrence R. Starling of Mauk, Aircraft Structural Technology; Joshuah Lewis Taylor of Reynolds, Welding and Joining Technology.

Telfair County: Mae L. Morrison of Lumber City, Welding and Joining Technology.

Terrell County: Sebastian Sky Shattles of Dawson, Welding and Joining Technology; Billington Walker of Dawson, Welding and Joining Technology.

Turner County: Landon Taunton of Ashburn, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Upson County: Hunter Austin Giles of Thomaston, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Warren County: Bowen Javis Snider, Diesel Equipment Technology.

Webster County: Lorenz Connor of Preston, Computer Support Specialist; Timothy L. Jowers of Preston, Culinary Arts Diploma; Ginger Ann Money of Preston, Early Childhood Care and Education; Drake Alexander Weldin of Richland, Computer Support Specialist.

Whitfield County: Eli James Bagby of Cohutta, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Wilcox County: Amaya Lashon Brown of Pineview, Criminal Justice Technology; Elijah Mark Harris of Rochelle, Welding and Joining Technology; Haley Helms of Cordele, Early Childhood Care and Education; Trenton Colby Smith of Pitts, Networking Specialist.

Wilkinson County: Tyler Bradley King of McIntyre, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice.

Out-of-State: Peyton Alexander Norris of Sylvan Springs, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Matthew Keith Jackson of Wilmer, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Kirk A. League of Haleyville, AL, Electric Power Generation; Nathan Eli Ruha of Alabaster, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Christopher Charles Rodriguez of Palm City, FL, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; James E. Bozman of Saint Augustine, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Marlin Hollingsworth of Stuart, FL, Electrical Lineworker Apprentice; Mason Thomas Underkoffler of Titusville, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Simon David Westra of Dover, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Jarrod Brice Alford of Noxapater, MS, Agricultural Technology; William Bryce Stein of Brandon, MS, Heavy Equipment Service Technology ; Dion Jerquest Wilson of Fulton, MS, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Joseph Azyriah Jolly of Gordonsville, TN, Industrial Mechanical Systems; Parker Thomas Rasnic of Thorn Hill, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Samuel Robert Wilhoit of Cleveland, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Tristen Isaiah Johnson of Butler, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Caiden Miller of Blountville, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Jacob R. Atkins of Luttrell, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Karson Kendall Richmond of Johnson City, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. For more information, visit www.southgatech.edu.