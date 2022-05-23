Area Beat Report May 19
Published 11:29 am Monday, May 23, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hernandez, Jose Cirilo (In Jail), 30, Cruelty to Children First Degree
- Recinos-Galvez, Sayra Rocio (In Jail), 32, Cruelty to Children First Degree
- Sims, Tony Fitzgerald (In Jail), 21, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery against the female who is pregnant/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children Third Degree/Battery
- Farrow, Caleb Maston (In Jail), 19, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Harpe, Devonte Marquis (In Jail), 27, City Probation/City Bench Warrant
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/19
- 610 Clements Road at 1:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
- District Line Rd. at Heavencrest at 7:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- Hwy 19 at Three Squares Diner at 1:22 p.m., No tag on car
- District Line Rd. at Heavencrest Dr. at 2:46 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 122 Lexington Circle at 3:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 908 Upper River Rd. at 4:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 197 Brown Small Rd. at 5 p.m., Theft
- 848 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:15 p.m., Information for officer
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 702 at 6:34 p.m., Burglary Attempt
- 126 Gordon Rd. at 9:33 p.m., Mental Subject
- 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 9:53 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 121 Quail Trail at 11:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 11:18 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 506 US Hwy 280 East at Get N Go at 1:57 a.m., Loud Music
5/20
- 163 Sixth St. at 1:54 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Second Montgomery St. at 12:21 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hosanna Circle at 8:29 a.m., Battery – first offense
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:03 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 2:16 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- D Cherokee St. at 2:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:21 p.m., Theftby Shoplifting
- City of Americus at 2:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 1E at 4:29 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Americus at 5:48 p.m., Lost or Mislaid Property
- Hawkins St. at 2:30 p.m., Burglary – first degree
- E. Lamar St. at Church’s Chicken at 5:43 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at Popeyes at 7:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- E. Lamar St. at 8:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- Magnolia St. at 10:53 p.m., Aggravated Assault
Americus PD Arrest Summary
- Barron, Stephen Bernard, 46, Theft By Shoplifting