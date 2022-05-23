Area Beat Report May 19

Published 11:29 am Monday, May 23, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hernandez, Jose Cirilo (In Jail), 30, Cruelty to Children First Degree
  • Recinos-Galvez, Sayra Rocio (In Jail), 32, Cruelty to Children First Degree
  • Sims, Tony Fitzgerald (In Jail), 21, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery against the female who is pregnant/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children Third Degree/Battery
  • Farrow, Caleb Maston (In Jail), 19, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Harpe, Devonte Marquis (In Jail), 27, City Probation/City Bench Warrant

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/19

  • 610 Clements Road at 1:48 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • District Line Rd. at Heavencrest at 7:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • Hwy 19 at Three Squares Diner at 1:22 p.m., No tag on car
  • District Line Rd. at Heavencrest Dr. at 2:46 p.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 122 Lexington Circle at 3:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 908 Upper River Rd. at 4:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 197 Brown Small Rd. at 5 p.m., Theft
  • 848 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:15 p.m., Information for officer
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 702 at 6:34 p.m., Burglary Attempt
  • 126 Gordon Rd. at 9:33 p.m., Mental Subject
  • 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 9:53 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 121 Quail Trail at 11:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 11:18 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 506 US Hwy 280 East at Get N Go at 1:57 a.m., Loud Music

5/20

  • 163 Sixth St. at 1:54 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Second Montgomery St. at 12:21 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Hosanna Circle at 8:29 a.m., Battery – first offense
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:03 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn at 2:16 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • D Cherokee St. at 2:33 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:21 p.m., Theftby Shoplifting
  • City of Americus at 2:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 1E at 4:29 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Americus at 5:48 p.m., Lost or Mislaid Property
  • Hawkins St. at 2:30 p.m., Burglary – first degree
  • E. Lamar St. at Church’s Chicken at 5:43 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at Popeyes at 7:42 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • E. Lamar St. at 8:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Magnolia St. at 10:53 p.m., Aggravated Assault

Americus PD Arrest Summary

  • Barron, Stephen Bernard, 46, Theft By Shoplifting

More Local News

Area Beat Report May 20 to May 23

LaKeitha Ellison awarded SGTC Chief Vanessa Wall Criminal Justice Law Enforcement scholarship

Rezoning Request approved and request for Classification and Compensation Study denied at Americus City Council Meeting

GSW’s College of Education receives successful accreditation review

Print Article